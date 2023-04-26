We may not have received the time we would have liked with eyes on the incumbent starting quarterback during Marshall’s spring game last week in Huntington, but there was, perhaps, some insight into the race for the backup job to be had.
Last season’s starter, Cam Fancher, did not play in the scrimmage to close spring drills at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, leaving Cole Pennington and Cade Cunningham as the first choice signal callers for the black and green teams. Pennington, who (in case you’ve been living under a rock) is the son of Herd legend and longtime NFL quarterback Chad Pennington, performed well while Cunningham has already put in for a transfer in the time since the spring game.
It’s possible Marshall coach Charles Huff still dips into the transfer portal for another quarterback, but perhaps the Herd staff still feels the burn from whiffing on a portal quarterback last season and wants to worry more about coaching up the guys they already have.
That leaves the likely pecking order among the MU QBs going into the summer with Fancher in front, Pennington behind him and Chase Harrison along with Morehead State transfer Colin Parachek also in the mix. It’s a bold move for Huff and offensive coordinator Clint Trickett – if they stay out of the portal that means you’re going to go with the guy who played a lot of quarterback for Marshall last season but also left a lot to be desired. The other option is tossing Pennington, Parachek or Harrison into the deep end and hoping they can keep their head above water.
l l l
Good news came this week for the Marshall men’s basketball team, with veteran coach Dan D’Antoni picking up a transfer portal commitment from a Sun Belt Conference rival.
Nate Martin, a 6-foot-8 forward who was a junior for Texas State last season, was announced as the Thundering Herd’s newest addition on Tuesday. The Cypress, Texas native has been a fixture in the Bobcats lineup the last three seasons, appearing in 81 games while starting 53 of those.
Martin averaged 8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds per game and 25 total blocks. That certainly doesn’t fill the void left by the departure of seven-foot freshman Micah Handlogten to Florida in terms of statistics, but Martin provides some a ton of experience in the SBC and is a much more physical player than Handlogten was last season. Martin is more of a physical presence on the inside than Marshall has used in a while and has good touch around the rim – think more James Kelly or Ryan Taylor than Handlogten or Ajdin Penava.
l l l
The Marshall softball team came out on the wrong end of its big game last week against visiting Alabama, but the Thundering Herd bounced back for this week’s midweek contest with its first win against a ranked opponent since 2008.
MU knocked off No. 24 Virginia Tech 2-1 on Tuesday at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington, also the Herd’s first win against a ranked opponent in Huntington in program history, and it’s the kind of win Marshall needs to bolster its resumé for the postseason.
Marshall (39-7, 13-3 Sun Belt) could automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament with a win in the SBC tournament, but with a very tough Louisiana team — ranked No. 25 this week — looming the Herd can’t put all its eggs in that basket.
The Thundering Herd has a good case – especially if the Herd keeps winning in SBC play – for an at-large bid but I wouldn’t consider it a slam dunk just yet. Marshall currently sits at No. 54 in the NCAA RPI rankings, while Louisiana, for what its worth, is at No. 11.
