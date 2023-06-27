Summer, for most folks, is a time when you want to kick back and relax. Marshall football coach Charles Huff, as we have learned during his time in charge of the Thundering Herd, is not “most folks.”
Huff and his staff are wrapping another June packed with camps and recruiting, and the fruits of those efforts have been on display in recent days.
It’s no secret Huff has a knack for recruiting – he was, after all, the 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year while at Alabama prior to taking the Marshall job – and MU has been collecting its fair share of commitments from Class of 2024 players in recent days.
Let’s take a look at some of the guys pledging their football services to Marshall.
Chason Clark – Listed at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, Clark is a playmaking linebacker for Bradford High in Stark, Florida.
Clark took his official visit to Huntington earlier this month and picked the Thundering Herd over offers from Eastern Michigan, Navy, Toledo, South Florida and Western Michigan.
Ryley McIntosh – A 5-10, 185-pound defensive back from Huff’s old stomping grounds in the Tidewater region of Virginia, McIntosh visited Huntington in April before committing on Tuesday morning. He also holds offers from Pitt, Maryland, Buffalo, James Madison, Liberty, Akron, Ohio, Delaware, Norfolk State and Campbell.
Cameron Chmura – One of many 2024 standouts in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, Chmura has been a hot commodity.
A defensive lineman listed at 6-3 and 275 pounds, Chmura also holds FBS offers from Ohio, Kent State, Massachusetts, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Army, Navy and James Madison, as well as FCS offers from Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Fordham, Lafayette, Lehigh, Maine, New Hampshire, Penn and Yale (though, it is worth noting that Ivy League schools do not actually give out athletic scholarships).
Moses Gray Jr. – A big running back – listed at 6-1 and 205 pounds – Gray does not have many offers – just Marshall and Mississippi Valley State – but he’s a standout for St. Augustine in New Orleans and could start to receive some attention from hometown Tulane. Gray committed to MU over the weekend, but this could be one to watch down to the wire as National Signing Day approaches in December.
Speaking of pledging your services to Marshall, the softball team has found its new coach and it’s a face that should be familiar to Herd fans.
Morgan Zerkle, who was a superstar during her playing days first at Cabell Midland High and then for MU, will take over the vacant position the school announced Monday. Former coach Megan Smith left Marshall two weeks ago to take over the program at her alma mater, North Carolina.
Zerkle, a Milton native, was a second-team All-America pick for MU in 2017 to cap off her outstanding career in Huntington. She also has been named to the Team USA roster on several occasions, including winning the 2022 Pan-Am Games. She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana for former Marshall head coach Shonda Stanton and most recently spent four seasons as an assistant at Miami University in Ohio.
“It has been an amazing privilege to represent Marshall and the state of West Virginia on a global state with Team USA and Athletes Unlimited,” Zerkle said in a release from the school. “I am so proud of where I started, where I’ve been and where I’m ending up again.”
