Sure, it was a little disappointing to see the NFL Draft come and go without anyone from Marshall hearing their name called last week in Kansas City, but the Thundering Herd is a program with a history of guys going on to solid professional careers as undrafted free agents.
So it wasn’t much of a surprise in the hours following the end of the draft that several former Marshall stars started signing with NFL teams.
Khalan Laborn, a relentless running back who spent one stellar season in Huntington, landed with the San Francisco 49ers. Abraham Beauplan, a force at linebacker for MU in recent years, was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings. Isaac Norman, a safety who stepped in as a transfer from Austin Peay, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Not a bad run for the former Herd guys, right? Well, no, but one name is noticeably missing.
Steven Gilmore, one of the best defensive backs in Marshall history and the younger brother of former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, has yet to land with an NFL team as of Tuesday morning and maybe I’m missing something, but this one is a head scratcher.
Gilmore, who famously was the man who grabbed the game-sealing pick-six at Notre Dame last fall, lacks size for an NFL corner but there is no denying the dude can play. I get why teams might not want to commit a draft pick to Gilmore, but I’m really surprised nobody has rolled the dice on him as a free agent. At least not yet.
l l l
Marshall was scheduled to host Virginia Tech on Tuesday in Charleston at GoMart Ballpark (the former Appalachian Power Park), but the game was called off due to expected bad weather. The Herd and the Hokies are, as of Tuesday afternoon, still scheduled to meet Wednesday in Blacksburg.
l l l
The Thundering Herd softball team eclipsed the 40-win milestone for the season last week against Texas State, but on the whole it was a down weekend for MU with the Bobcats taking two of three games in Huntington.
The Herd are the first Sun Belt Conference team to get to 40 wins, but the losses dropped Marshall to 14-5 in Sun Belt play and opened the door for red-hot South Alabama to jump past the Herd for second-place in the SBC standings. The Jaguars have won 10 consecutive games and sit at 17-4 in the league, behind only first-place Louisiana (19-2 SBC).
Marshall has completed its non-conference schedule, with the only remaining regular season games coming up this weekend with a three-game series at Georgia Southern (6-15 SBC). South Alabama plays three at home against Troy (14-6-1 SBC) while league-leading Louisiana can wrap up the top-seed in the Sun Belt tournament this weekend with a series against Louisiana-Monroe (7-14 SBC).
l l l
Sad news for the West Virginia soccer community recently with the death of Sam Broh in St. Louis.
Broh, who was 77, was instrumental in getting high school soccer off the ground in West Virginia. A former head coach at Vinson High (one of the schools consolidated to create Spring Valley), Broh, along with Sam Hood and Jack DeFazio, are credited with starting the first high school soccer league in the state in the Huntington area in 1978. Broh also had a hand in starting the Marshall soccer program in 1979 with the help of DeFazio, a current assistant coach for the Cabell Midland High boys team, and Hood, who was the Thundering Herd’s first head coach.
A graduate of the University of Missouri who moved to Huntington to help his father’s business, Broh is a member of the West Virginia Soccer Association Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.
