There is a lot going on for sports at Marshall so let’s touch on a few topics today.
It was just an exhibition, but the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team looked pretty good in a win last week against the University of Charleston.
Marshall topped the visiting Golden Eagles 92-66 at the Cam Henderson Center, led by Andrew Taylor’s 29 points. Taevion Kinsey finished with 20 points while Obinna Anochili-Killen had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman big-man Micah Handlogten also finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Fellow freshman Jacob Conner was in double-digits as well with 10 points.
Thundering Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni has said he designed the schedule this season in a way that he hopes will give MU some positive momentum going into conference play, so it’s good to see the guys in green and white get off to a good start, even in an exhibition.
The freshmen showing they can hang in a college game was also a good sign. Sure, it came against a Division II team (no shade to UC, the Golden Eagles should be in the mix in the Mountain East again this season), but a good start is a good start.
If Handlogten and Conner can build on this, they’ll find the floor in the real regular season.
l l l
On the football field, Marshall’s loss at home last week to Coastal Carolina showed how far the Thundering Herd has to go if it wants to be among the elite in the Sun Belt Conference.
There were high expectations for MU in its first season of SBC football, but the product on the field in 2022 has shined a light on some glaring deficiencies at Marshall. Coastal, meanwhile, just keeps on chugging. The Chanticleers appear to be the best team in the league and a model of consistency with coach Jamie Chadwell and quarterback Grayson McCall piling up a whole bunch of wins during their time together in Myrtle Beach.
Marshall now sits at 4-4, needing three wins to secure a trip to a bowl game with four games remaining (remember, only one of those FCS wins counts toward bowl eligibility). It’s possible, but feels like a longshot for the Thundering Herd right now.
If there was a silver lining to Saturday’s loss in Huntington, it’s the feeling that maybe Marshall does have something in quarterback Cam Fancher after all. Fancher wasn’t great, but he was pretty good. He looked more comfortable than he had at any point so far in his college career and finished with more than 300 passing yards.
Still, the Herd offense failed to produce where it mattered most against Coastal – the scoreboard. Marshall outgained the Chanticleers by almost 150 total yards, but after CCU put up 21 points in the first quarter MU could never quite claw its way back into the game.
l l l
The postseason has arrived for the Marshall men’s soccer team, and with the Thundering Herd ranked No. 5 in the country going into conference tournament play it is safe to say expectations are very high.
Marshall finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt, with Kentucky in the top spot and ranked No. 2 in the country.
Grabbing one of the top two seeds means Marshall will host the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds for one side of the SBC bracket. The Herd takes on No. 7 James Madison on Sunday, with No. 3 Georgia State playing No. 7 Old Dominion in the other Huntington quarterfinal on Sunday. The winners of those games then play on Wednesday in Huntington. West Virginia finished the regular season fourth in the SBC and takes on No. 5 Coastal Carolina on Sunday in Lexington. The SBC tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13, at the home field of the highest remaining seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.