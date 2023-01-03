The difference between a good basketball team and a great basketball team can often be the little things, and right now Marshall is the former.
The Thundering Herd went toe to toe with another Sun Belt Conference contender over the weekend when James Madison visited the Cam Henderson Center, but could not hold off the Dukes in a 72-66 loss. Marshall went 10 of 21 from the foul line against JMU, and afterward standout Taevion Kinsey pointed to poor foul shooting as the difference in the game.
“If we make six of those free throws, we win the game,” Kinsey said.
Only four Marshall players attempted foul shots against JMU, and all of them – including Kinsey – missed at least one. Kinsey went 4 of 7, Obinna Anochili-Killen went 4 of 10, Kamdyn Curfman went 2 of 3 and David Early missed his only attempt from the foul stripe.
The spotlight shines brighter on poor foul shooting when you lose a close game, but it has been a problem for Marshall all season. When the Thundering Herd was pounding teams in non-conference play it wasn’t in focus, but in a close game against a conference rival – one which will likely stand in MU’s way if the Herd is to go deep in the SBC tournament – that flaw is magnified.
Among the Sun Belt teams, nobody is worse at making foul shots or shoots fewer than the Thundering Herd. Marshall has attempted a league-worst 204 free throws and made just 127. MU’s 62.3 free throw percentage puts it at the bottom of the SBC leaderboard and would be Marshall’s worst output in that department in a number of years – but make no mistake the Herd has had a free throw problem for a while now.
Last season Marshall shot 70.5 percent from the foul line – the ninth best output among 14 teams in Conference USA. The season before that it was 72.5 percent (seventh in C-USA), and during the 2019-2020 season the Herd hit just 66.3 percent of its foul shots – 13th among the 14 C-USA schools.
It’s the type of problem that looks bad on paper because, well, it is bad, but wins make it easier to ignore. Obviously, Marshall and veteran head coach Dan D’Antoni want to win every game, but the ones that really matter are in March. Missing a bunch of foul shots in a close loss during the regular season stinks, but do that in a tournament game and it’s the type of thing that can haunt a team, and a fan base, the entire offseason.
l l l
Next up on the hardwood for the Thundering Herd men is a trip to take on Georgia Southern – one of the SBC’s few remaining teams with an unblemished conference record. The Eagles sit at 2-0 ahead of Thursday’s visit by MU, with wins against Coastal Carolina and South Alabama.
Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe and JMU are the other 2-0 teams in SBC play. Marshall, Old Dominion, Arkansas State, Troy, Georgia State and Coastal are all 1-1 after two league games, while Louisiana, Appalachian State, Texas State and South Alabama are at 0-2.
Also worth a mention here, the Marshall women’s basketball team is off to a 2-0 start in SBC play after an overtime win at South Alabama and a 59-52 win last week at Appalachian State. Next up for them is a Thursday visit from JMU at the Henderson Center.
l l l
Bowl season was a bit of a bummer for Sun Belt schools.
Marshall, Troy and Southern Miss each won their bowl games, but four others – Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Georgia Southern and Louisiana – all lost.
I don’t think it’s an indictment of the league’s quality or anything of that nature, but it sure does take some of the shine off an otherwise great season of SBC football.
Oh and by the way, Grayson McCall – the three-time SBC Player of the Year quarterback from Coastal Carolina – backed off his plans to transfer and will return to Conway for a fourth season. Great news for Coastal, not so great news for everyone else in the SBC.
l l l
Marshall still hasn’t made it official, but all signs (and Twitter bios) point to the Thundering Herd having a new baseball coach.
Greg Beals, who was hired last July to be the coach at Akron but has yet to coach a game for the Zips, will be the new man to lead Marshall on the diamond according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com. Beals himself has changed his biographical information on Twitter to list himself as the baseball coach at Marshall.
Beals previously spent 12 seasons as the skipper at Ohio State, where he tallied a 345-288-1 record. He guided the Buckeyes to three NCAA tournament appearances in 2016, 2018 and 2019. He was fired by OSU after the 2022 season when the Buckeyes finished 12th in the Big Ten.
Marshall is expected to make the announcement official later this week after the school’s Board of Governors meets on Thursday.
