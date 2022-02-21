Marshall hires Spears as new athletic director

Marshall has found its next athletic director.
The school announced Monday morning that Christian Spears, who currently serves as a deputy athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh, will take the lead role in the Thundering Herd’s athletic department.
The Marshall Board of Governors met Monday to approve the hire, which was then announced by the school. Spears will begin his tenure in Huntington on March 14.
“Christian Spears is a transformational leader who exhibits a deep respect for tradition, combined with an ability to architect a vision to unleash potential,” Marshall University President Brad Smith said in a press release from the school. “I am excited to welcome Christian to Marshall to serve in this pivotal role.
“Christian’s leadership philosophy and his drive for Marshall to build on its storied foundation of winning mirror my own. I look forward to working with him to usher in the next chapter of great for Athletics at our university.”
Spears has spent more than 25 years in college athletics administration, with the last five coming at Pitt. With the Panthers, he was deputy athletic director and chief operating officer – his duties included managing all revenue generation and external operations with a primary focus on strategic partnerships to reduce expenses and supplement revenue streams. He was also responsible for marketing, branding, media relations, fundraising, ticket operations, licensing, merchandising, game presentations, broadcast services and multimedia rights.
“I am thrilled for Christian and Marshall University,” Pitt athletic director Heath Lyke said in the release from MU. “Christian has been a trusted colleague and friend for decades and an invaluable leader in our department. Marshall University is getting an experienced and visionary leader who brings positive energy, intellect and a can-do mindset, but most importantly, someone who has a genuine interest for the well-rounded success of student-athletes. I look forward to following his progress. He and his family will be deeply missed.”
Spears also worked for Lyke at Eastern Michigan, and when she took over at Pitt he took her place as EMU’s interim athletic director. His other stops include Northern Illinois (where he also was acting director of athletics for a short time in 2013), Southern Illinois, Harvard, Long Beach State and Ohio State – where he also graduated from law school.
A 1996 graduate of the University of Washington with a degree in political science, Spears also earned a master’s degree in public administration from Long Beach State in 1998 and a law degree from Ohio State in 2002. He has a wife, Julia, and three children – Rainer, Kai and Skyla.
Spears was chosen for the job at Marshall from a group of four finalists – a group that included current MU interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley. A fixture in the Marshall athletic department for two decades, O’Malley took over on an interim basis for the Thundering Herd last July when former AD Mike Hamrick abruptly left the position for a job in the school president’s office.
Marshall — along with Southern Miss and Old Dominion — is currently in a standoff with Conference USA about when the school will be allowed to leave the league and begin play as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Thundering herd competes in 16 sports between the men’s and women’s programs and the school has a $30 million budget for athletics, according to the release from Marshall.