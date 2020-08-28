Marshall football start times, TV schedule revealed

The times for Marshall’s remaining football games were revealed Friday with Conference USA’s broadcast schedule release.
Four games will be on CBS Sports Network, including home games with Appalachian State (Sept. 19) and Middle Tennessee (Nov. 14). Both of those games will kick off at 1:30 p.m.
Also on CBS Sports Network are games at Louisiana Tech (Oct. 17, 6 p.m.) and FIU (Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.).
Two more home games will be on Stadium — Oct. 24 versus Florida Atlantic (noon) and Nov. 21 vs. Charlotte (12:30 p.m.). The Oct. 10 game at Western Kentucky will start at 7:30 p.m., also on Stadium.
The Oct. 3 home game against Rice will be broadcast on one of the ESPN networks. A 12-day window will be used to announce which.
On Wednesday it was announced that the Sept. 5 season opener against Eastern Kentucky will be seen on ESPN with a kickoff time of 1 p.m.
The Sept. 12 game at East Carolina has been postponed. Both schools are hoping to get it rescheduled.
C-USA also confirmed that the conference championship game will be played Dec. 5 at the home of the divisional winner with the best record. The game will air on CBS Sports Network but a time has not been determined.
