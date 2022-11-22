Marshall football seems to have righted the ship

There is still work to be done, but all things considered this season of Marshall football that appeared to be off the tracks and going into a ditch has righted course and with a strong finish should be considered a success.
It was hard to imagine just a few weeks ago, but this Thundering Herd squad and coaching staff have made the needed adjustments and are bowl bound following the regular season finale this weekend against Georgia State.
Even if Marshall were to lose Saturday and again in the bowl game, it is hard to ignore the job done by Charles Huff, his staff and these players as the season progressed. The Herd experienced the high of winning at Notre Dame (which, as it turns out, might be pretty decent), followed by the low of the loss at Bowling Green that started a downward spiral which could have, and in the past perhaps would have, sunk the season.
Not this Marshall team. Since falling behind 21-0 at home in the first quarter against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 29, the Thundering Herd has outscored Coastal (during the final three quarters)l, Old Dominion, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern 76-34 over the last 15 quarters it has played.
Credit the defense and its coordinator Lance Guidry. That group was supposed to be the strong point for this team, and has far exceeded expectations. Guidry’s schemes have been somewhat unorthodox – Marshall’s base defense often deploys just two down linemen while crowding the box with standing defenders in front of five defensive backs – but unorthodox certainly doesn’t mean bad. No team in the SBC has allowed fewer points than the Herd, which ranks No. 10 in the country in total defense as well as No. 1 in the country at preventing third down conversions.
Credit the offense and coordinator Clint Trickett. Sure, the Herd struggled to move the ball and score points when things were bad, but Trickett and quarterback Cam Fancher both appear to have learned on the job during the current three-game win streak. Marshall isn’t going to light up many scoreboards, but with a defense like MU has, the offense doesn’t have to do a lot. That was a problem when Marshall was losing games to Bowling Green, Troy and Louisiana but they started to figure things out over the last month.
The offensive line has been much better than it was early in the season, and although running back Khalan Laborn has slowed his pace a bit in recent weeks he is still a presence opposing defenses must plan for. Add to that the return of preseason all-everything running back Rasheen Ali and all of a sudden it doesn’t feel like this Marshall offense is holding the team back, does it?
Heck, give some credit to the special teams, too. Don’t forget, Marshall beat Old Dominion 12-0 a few weeks ago on the back of four field goals.
The feeling is a different one than Marshall has been used to this time of year in recent seasons. In 2020 and 2021, it felt like the Thundering Herd limped through the finish line. This time, Marshall has run hard and while it won’t be the team that gets to tear the tape, a strong finish is still on the table.
l l l
Coastal Carolina has clinched a spot in the SBC title game as the East Division representative, but the West champion still is not determined. Troy gets in with a win Saturday against a bad Arkansas State team, while South Alabama needs the Trojans to lose paired with a win of its own at home against Old Dominion.
James Madison can, however, still claim the top spot in the final East Division standings with a win against Coastal this week, but is not eligible for the SBC title game. The Dukes are in their first year competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, so according to the rule (that is bad), JMU is not eligible for the conference title or a bowl game. If the Dukes lose to Coastal, that opens the door for Marshall -- with a win against Georgia State -- to leapfrog JMU for a second-place finish in the final SBC East standings.
l l l
For those keeping up, Marshall men’s soccer is still alive in the NCAA tournament after knocking out No. 4 Virginia 5-4 on penalty kicks over the weekend. The Thundering Herd moves on to the Round of 16, where it will face No. 13 Indiana at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The winner of that game will then face the winner of the match between No. 12 UNC-Greensboro and No. 6 Stanford for a spot in the College Cup.
You might remember the last time the Thundering Herd faced the Hoosiers on the pitch. Jamil Roberts tapped in the game’s only goal in overtime to give MU a 1-0 win and the 2020 national championship.
