A former Mount Hope Mustang has now been handed the reins of the Oak Hill Red Devils’ football program.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Fayette County Board of Education officially hired Davon Marion to replace David Moneypenny as the head football coach at OHHS. The action involving Marion was included in a personnel package that was passed unanimously by the board, according to Fayette County Schools Personnel Director Denece Dial.
“It feels really good to be back home in Fayette County, to give back to the community that gave me so much growing up,” Marion, 32, said Tuesday afternoon ahead of the board meeting. “I’ve been at Princeton Senior for the past six football seasons, and Moneypenny resigned, and the opportunity presented itself to me.
“So, why not? That’s my mindset behind me, why not? I still have a bunch of family here. I see family in the hallways (he was hired about three weeks ago as a health teacher at the high school), so it feels real good to be back home. The opportunity came to teach at the school, and coach here, so I’m here.
“It’s truly where I want to be, so I’m happy and excited.”
Marion, most recently the defensive coordinator on a Princeton High staff that featured “great coaches,” was a multi-sport standout at the former Mount Hope High School, leading the Mustangs to state tournament appearances in both football and basketball.
“I learned a lot and gained a lot of experience through my last six seasons,” Marion said of his time with head coach Chris Pedigo and the Tigers. “Being a defensive coordinator, being a defensive guy in college (three-year, accolade-laden time in the Concord University defensive backfield), it’s what I do. Playing defense and coaching defense is what I do, but I’m excited for this head coaching challenge.”
Experience matters, Marion said. “Of course, I’m going to make mistakes, and it’s never going to be easy,” he said. The main mission is to “help the kids; it’s all about the kids. As long as I keep the kids as my main priority, I think I’ll be all right.”
After having played in Class A but coaching in Class AAA in recent years, Marion says, “Triple-A football is different, so I’ll take the experience I gained (in Princeton) and bring it up here and see where we go from there.”
Marion is living in Oak Hill and says, “I’m here for the long haul now.”
Peering into the future, he said, “Excitement, that’s the biggest thing. I want to bring excitement, and I want the kids to have fun playing football.”
Marion says he plans to shelve Moneypenny’s Wing-T offense and replace it with a spread offense. “I think the kids are real excited to see what it looks like,” he said. The different scheme will allow the Red Devils to “throw it around a lot a nice chunk of times and put athletes in space.”
Defensively, he says with a gleam in his eyes, “We’re coming after you. That’s the game plan. We’ll vary between odd and even fronts, of course, but we want to come after the quarterback ... and cause confusion in run blocking schemes. Send as many bodies as we can afford to send each play.”
Ahead of his hire, Marion initiated the process of reaching out to potential players in the high school’s feeder schools. He and staff have also been working with holdover players in the weightroom. A total of 24 potential players expressed interest in playing the sport at eighth-grade night at the high school this week, he said, and other outreach will occur.
“The chunk of the (2022) team comes back,” Marion said. “I’ve been preaching to the guys it starts up front. The whole offensive line is back, and the whole defensive line is back. ... We’ll build from there.”
“Day in, day out, I’m recruiting kids standing in the hallways,” he added. “If we’re going to be successful next year, we’ve got to win games now. If we don’t win the offseason between January and June, then August is pointless. You have to win now in the weightroom and in conditioning if you want to win in August.”
About 25 players were in the weightroom Monday and 20 on Tuesday, he noted. In addition, there are several other athletes participating in other winter or spring sports right now.
In his playing days, Marion earned first-team all-state football honors in 2007 and 2008 (captain), was captain of the Class A first-team all-state basketball squad in 2008-09 after averaging 27.0 points per game, and won single-A state 100-meter dash and long jump championships in track and field in 2009. (Background information from wvswa.org and runwv.com).
He played with the WVU football practice squad for a season before opting to transfer to Concord, where he had a stellar three-year stay. After that, he played a season of indoor football and participated in some recreational league games in Virginia, he said. “I gave up playing to coach.”
His main message to his new players? “Expectations,” Marion said. “One, I expect football to be fun. I expect you to show up and compete. Everything we do will have expectations. Set an expectation for yourself and achieve it. Set goals for yourself and achieve them.”
“Team, team, team,” he added.
He said he will also be hopeful for continued community support. “We’ve got to have a strong backing from the parents and the community, and I think we’ll be fine.”
Marion said he’s still early in the process of finalizing his staff of assistant coaches.
