Map will still guide fall sports playoffs

The Map will take on even greater significance for West Virginia fall sports starting Saturday.
The Secondary School Activities Commission released its postseason guidelines for football, soccer, cross country, volleyball and cheer on Thursday. Postseason play in soccer and cross country begins next week.
The Covid-19 metrics color map will continue to dictate the status of teams' ability to participate, with green, yellow and gold counties getting the go-ahead. There will be one change — teams in gold counties will be able to compete against teams in green and yellow. Through the regular season, teams in gold counties can only play against teams from their own counties or other gold counties.
Teams from those three counties will also be permitted to host playoff contests.
Teams from counties that are orange on the Saturday map will not be eligible to play in the postseason in football, soccer and volleyball. This is based on the National Federation of High Schools' identification of these sports as high to moderate risk.
Cross country and cheer teams have a way out if they are in the orange. They may still compete, provided team members and coaches can get a negative Covid-19 test within seven days of the start of competition. Those two sports are considered low risk by the NFHS.
Teams from red counties on Saturday may not compete. Furthermore, if a county goes red at any time in the days leading up to a postseason contest, its teams will not be allowed to participate.
Boys and girls soccer sectionals will begin Monday across the state. Most games involving area teams will be played at the site of the highest seed in each section.
Cross country regionals will be held Thursday. Locally, Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill and Greenbrier East are set to go to Meadowood Park in Tornado (Kanawha County) for Class AAA Region 3. Westside High School is set to host the Class AA/A Region 3 meet.
Volleyball sectionals will begin the week of Nov. 2. The state football playoffs are set to start the weekend of Nov. 13-14. Cheer regionals will be held Nov. 7.
Fan attendance will be cut off at 20 percent of facility capacity.
The SSAC also released modifications to the football playoffs.
l The minimum number of games played for a team to be eligible for the postseason will be four, down from the regular eight. The SSAC ratings reveals 11 Class AAA teams (including Oak Hill), 11 in Class AA and 12 in Class A (including James Monroe, Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail) had yet to play four games as of Tuesday.
l No bonus points can be earned from opponents who are playing after their respective state has started its playoffs.
l As usual, the top 16 eligible teams in each class will qualify for the playoffs.
l Any team that does not make the playoffs and has not played a maximum of 10 games may add a game through Nov. 28.
Meanwhile, the SSAC also announced winter sports guidelines for basketball, wrestling and swimming.
Highlights for basketball include:
l Teams are to reduce the number of people traveling. The SSAC recommends dressing fewer players.
l The head coach from each team will attend the pregame conference with no players. Social distancing between the coaches and the referee is required.
l Spectators should sit on the fourth row and higher behind the benches.
l Cheerleaders must wear face coverings.
l The jump ball will be eliminated. Instead, the game's first alternating possession will be awarded to the visiting team.
l Coaches and bench personnel are required to wear face coverings, as are scorer's table personnel.
Highlights for wrestling include:
l Everyone on floor level must wear a mask, except when competing.
l Coaches must wear a mask on and off the mat. There will be no postmatch handshakes.
l Team areas should be arranged to allow for social distancing.
l Wrestlers are required to shower or wipe down after each match, and should change singlets as often as possible.
l No handshakes are allowed with officials or coaches before or after the match.
l No equipment or personal items are to be shared.
l Competitions are limited to duals, tris and quads, or a maximum of 56 wrestlers for high school (60 for middle school).
l There will be a limit of two weigh-ins per week, and there must be at least two days between weigh-ins.
l All the regular Covid screening and sterilization protocols are required for practice. Wrestlers should be divided into pods of four or less.
Highlights for swimming include:
l Swimmers should arrive in their competition attire to eliminate the need for dressing rooms.
l There will be one premeet meeting with coaches and one with captains.
l Relay swimmers should be spaced apart as much as possible.
l There should be no more than three swimmers per lane for warmups and cool down, and they should start at opposite ends of the pool.
l Only dual meets will be allowed. The number of participants on deck will be limited based on facility guidelines.
l Teams are to be on opposite sides of the pool.
l The home team should use lanes 1-3 and the visiting team lanes 4-6.
l Virtual meets can be scheduled.
l To avoid crowding at the start end of the pool, after all swimmers in the heat have finished, the swimmer are to swim to the turn end to exit the pool.
