Shady Spring’s Cam Manns was a young man with options. A one-time three-sport standout for the Tigers – until concentrating on basketball and baseball his final season – Manns excelled on local fields and courts around the area for the bulk of his career.
But baseball always held a special place in his heart.
On Friday at Shady Spring High School Manns signed his national letter of intent to continue his career and education at Fairmont State University.
He said one visit with head coach Matt Yurish and pitching coaching David Carpenter (a former major league pitcher) was all it took.
“I went there on a visit and in no time, I fell in love with the coaches, they were awesome,” Manns said. “Coach Carp and coach Yurish. They liked me and I liked them, and I like what they’ve got going on up there. My expectation is to go up there and help the team as much as I can.”
“For a while we’ve known Cam was a college baseball player, we just didn’t know where and now we know it’s Fairmont State and it’s a perfect fit,” coach Jordan Meadows said. “He’s going to fit into their 1-2 system early and it gives him an opportunity to pitch when he wants to. Working with Davis Carpenter, who pitched for the Braves, is really going to help him. You put him in the weightroom, you put him on a throwing program, and you give him David Carpenter’s mentality of pitching to Cam, who is already gifted, you never know what might happen from there.”
Already possessing command of three pitches – a fastball (which maxed out at 92 miles per hour in the sectional tournament last week) a slider and a changeup – Manns is excited about what he can add to his repertoire under the tutelage of Carpenter.
“I’ve never gotten to work with somebody like that before and I can only imagine what they are going to do for me,” Manns said. “Velocity wise I’m already there and they can only help me. I’m excited to get up there and get to work.”
It became evident that was baseball was his likely path when on the very night the Tigers won the state basketball tournament his sophomore year, he stated that baseball was where he hoped to land on the next level.
“I would say in 10th grade or 11th grade, that’s when I definitely decided baseball was what I wanted to do,” Manns said. “Basketball and football had always been in my life too. I really didn’t know until college baseball coaches started coming around (on recruiting visits) and started saying to me ‘this is something you might want to take a little more seriously.’ That’s when I knew.”
“Being around them when they were younger in all-stars, you can tell he was catching on to pitching really early,” Medow said. “He always threw har,d and you can tell he wanted to be better and better and better. Basketball I always thought was his sport, but he fell in love with baseball. He used his athleticism being a quarterback and it was fun to watch him on the football field because he did what he wanted, and he could sling it everywhere. As a baseball pitcher, he works hard at it. When he is on the mound he is in control. If he is dialed in, he is one of the best in the state.”
He didn’t rule out a possible basketball return one day but said for now he wanted to get started on baseball.
Manns said he expects to make an immediate impact and wants to throw innings for the Falcons as soon as he can.
“I think that is what they are expecting from me and that’s what I am expecting from myself,” Manns said. “As long as I’m on the mound I don’t care where they put me. A starter, relief, closer, it doesn’t matter.”
First things first, Manns, who started on the mound at the state tournament last season, is expected to get the start Monday when Shady Spring takes on PikeView in the first game of the Class AA, Region 3 tournament at Shady Spring.
“Where ready,” Manns said. “That has been our goal this season, to make it back to Charleston.”
