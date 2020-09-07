Manns steps up for Shady Spring

Cameron Manns' number was called, and he responded.
The sophomore quarterback entered Shady Spring's game against Nicholas County when starter Jared Lilly went out with an injury. Manns played a key role in helping the Tigers finally get the best of the Grizzlies.
Manns' 11-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in the second quarter helped give Shady a 22-19 lead at halftime. He then connected with Isaiah Valentine for an 8-yard scoring pass in the third quarter to make it a 29-19 game.
That touchdown gave the Tigers some breathing room — Nicholas got to within two points in the final three minutes but Shady held on for a 29-27 win.
Manns finished the night 11-of-17 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.
For his efforts, Manns is one of five candidates for Register-Herald Player of the Week. The other candidates are, in alphabetical order, Monquelle Davis of Greenbrier East, Atticus Goodson of Independence, Kaiden Pack of Greenbrier West and Colby Piner of Greenbrier East.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie. Voting will close Tuesday at noon.
Week 1 Standouts
Liberty quarterback Isaac Atkins completed all five of his pass attempts for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-8 win at Van. ... Noah Brown carried 16 times for 115 yards and a touchdown in Greenbrier West's 34-6 win over Summers County. ... Westside's Jaxon Cogar connected with Daniel Reed for a pair of touchdowns in a 38-6 win over Mount View. ... Woodrow Wilson's Hezekyiah Creasy ran for a game-high 154 yards in a 39-12 loss at Greenbrier East. ... Greenbrier East quarterback Monquelle Davis was 9 of 19 for 159 and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in the win over Woodrow Wilson. ... Westside's Blake Goode ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. ... Atticus Goodson of Independence carried eight times for 188 yards and four touchdowns in a 71-0 win over PikeView. ... Jadon Hershberger caught seven passes for 141 yards and had a key two-point conversion catch in Shady Spring's 29-27 win at Nicholas County. ... Jordan McKinney ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns and was 11-of-17 passing for 116 yards for Nicholas County. ... Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score against Greenbrier East. ... Shady Spring quarterback Cameron Manns was 11-of-17 for 185 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown. against Nicholas County. ... Kaiden Pack had a 61-yard touchdown run, was 5-of-9 for 102 yards and a touchdown and also had an interception on defense for Greenbrier West. ... Colby Piner returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, added a touchdown receiving and rushing and finished with 95 yards on the ground for Greenbrier East. ... Ryan Simms ran eight times for 116 yards and two touchdowns for Liberty.