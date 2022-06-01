Manns relishes second chance against Logan

For Shady Spring’s Cam Manns, the road to his role as the Tigers’ pitching ace was full of obstacles.
For one thing, the pandemic of 2020 took away his entire freshman season.
Manns also is a three-sport standout at Shady Spring – baseball is easily his top sport – and his sophomore season was delayed by the Tigers' run to the Class AA basketball state championship when the season was pushed back to mid-May by the pandemic.
By the time he made it to baseball practice, the season was in full swing. He worked exactly 8 2/3 innings in the regular season and his stats were what you might expect: 0-1 record, 7.27 earned run average with nine strikeouts and eight walkouts.
Then the postseason happened.
Manns got the start in an elimination game against powerful Independence in the sectional championship and he fired a gem, going the distance in an 11-1 Shady Spring five-inning win. He limited the Independence lumber company to two hits, matched his regular-season strikeout total with nine and walked one.
The Tigers lost that series in a decisive game a day later, but Manns announced his arrival on the area high school baseball scene.
After a stellar junior campaign, which included another gem against Independence in the sectional tournament, Manns will start the Tigers' state tournament matchup against Class AA top seed Logan Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
This year Manns has just about been lights-out for the Tigers, going 6-1 with a 1.96 ERA with 75 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 39 1/3 innings.
It’s that 1 in the loss column that stands out to Manns because it was against Logan in a 10-0 loss. He is relishing another opportunity to face the Wildcats.
There were some extenuating circumstances, though Manns said none of it is an excuse for the outcome.
“The weather wasn’t too promising down there, (head coach Jordan Meadows) wasn’t coaching (he had been suspended for the game after being tossed earlier in the week), a few of us had prom to go to that night, we weren’t really locked in at all,” Manns said. “We kind of just wanted to get in and get out.”
“One crazy thing about that is Cam averaged about 10 strikeouts a game and against Logan he had zero,” said Meadows, who watched the game on a stream. “He wasn’t hitting his spots as well as he usually does.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever pitched a game in my life where I didn’t have any strikeouts and I didn’t in that game,” Manns added.
The result wasn’t positive, but that first meeting did give Manns a look at exactly what Logan can do.
“They hit the ball and they’re going to hit the ball,” Manns said. “Our infield just has to make plays and I’ll get the strikeouts when needed. They hit the ball well, one through nine, too. But I have confidence that our team is going to do well.”
Logan is led by junior Dawson Maynard, who is hitting .495 with 11 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 45 runs batted in. He is also 5-1 on the mound with a 0.91 ERA.
Catcher Jake Ramsey is hitting .413 with eight doubles and 41 RBIs, followed by Konnor Lowe (.411, 11 doubles, 22 RBIs), Garrett Williamson (.411, 10 doubles, 37 RBIs) and Korbin Bostic (.407, 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 39 RBIs).
At this point it’s about pitching to contact, not piling up huge strikeout numbers and Manns knows that will be the game plan. Throw strikes.
“I know there are a few people that I’m not going to strikeout simply because they are good hitting players,” Manns said. “So just making contact, making them hit the ball and let our infield make plays and I’m confident in them.”
Meadows has said, and reiterated several times, he feels confident when Manns is on the hill.
He has that postseason experience in other sports (playing in six state basketball tournament games the last two seasons and the football playoffs last fall).
“It gives him that calm mentality when he is on the mound,” Meadows said. “Any other junior in high school baseball might be a little nervous their first time at Power Park. I’m not worried about him. He’s always dialed in. If anybody performs in big games, it’s Cam.”
It wasn’t just Manns who struggled against Logan — the Tigers only had one hit in that game, by Evan Belcher.
And Shady Spring (26-9) has been steady at the dish during season. Josh Lovell led the Tigers (.475, 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 43 RBIs), Alex Johnston (.402, 13 doubles, 37 runs and 32 RBIs), Jake Meadows (..378, eight doubles, 36 runs), Aden Seabolt (.370, eight doubles, 35 runs, 35 RBIs), Tyler Mackey (.358, seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, 42 runs, 31 RBIs), Adam Richmond (.355, five home runs, 35 run, 29 RBIs) and Belcher (.352, 10 doubles, 26 runs, 34 RBIs).
“They are a really good baseball team, but any team can have bad days and they are going to have flaws,” Mackey said. “I think if we play clean baseball, and we capitalize on their flaws then I think we have a really good chance of beating them.”
Fairmont and Robert C. Byrd will meet in Thursday night’s second Class AA semifinal, about 45 minutes after the Shady-Logan game.