Shady Spring’s Cam Manns sat at the end of the dugout during the bottom of the fourth inning Friday in the Tigers’ matchup with Class AA Region 3 foe Bluefield and looked out at the scoreboard in left field. and there it was, in shining lights. Zero hits for Bluefield.
“I was like, ‘Guys, I’ve got a no-no going on,’” Manns said. “I ran out on the field and one of our assistant coaches’ dads looked at me and said, ‘You jinxed yourself.’ I went out on the mound and my teammates get around me and I said, ‘Don’t mess up my no-no.’ Then I throw a meatball down the middle and let the six-hole (No. 6 hitter Garrett Hicks) hit it.”
Hicks’ hit was a solid single, but Manns didn’t do much else wrong in a solid performance at frigid Epling Stadium in an 11-0 win.
Manns finished the game with six strikeouts and two walks and Caleb Fuller led off the game by reaching on an error. Other than that, Manns shut the door on the Beavers.
“That’s how Cam is,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “This is his fourth outing. He throws a lot of strikes. Bluefield put it in play, I think he only had six strikeouts, but Cam did his thing, he mixed it up well and did good.”
Manns had the look of a cold weather pitcher, needing just 72 pitches to navigate the five innings.
“Cam’s a dog, that’s just how he is,” Meadows said. “Whenever it comes down to it, he just throws strikes and keeps people off balance. No matter who we play, no matter what the weather is, Cam’s No. 1.”
“He’s just a heck of a pitcher,” Bluefield coach Jimmy Redmond said. “We had a pretty good idea watching who they played this week that he was probably going to pitch against us. He pitched a great game.”
“We really didn’t make an adjustment when we had two strikes but hats off to him. He throws hard and he has that breaking ball he can come with.”
Despite the performance, Manns said he is no fan of the cold.
“Not at all, not even close,” he said when asked if he was a cold weather pitcher. “It took me a while to get warmed up. and I don’t think I ever got warmed up. It was freezing. I’ve pitched two games in the cold. First game, four strikeouts against Woodrow and same way here. I’m still not satisfied with the way I played.”
One thing that hasn’t been cold is the Shady bats, and the bats caught fire early when Jake Meadows uncorked a missile to the wall in left-center field and didn’t stop running until he nearly reached the dugout. It was ruled a triple when the left fielder bobbled the wall allowing Meadows to come all the way around and score.
“That’s the thing about playing at Epling, when you hit it in the gaps you can run all day,” Jordan Meadows said. “Jake’s got some wheels and once I saw the left fielder was having some problems I said, ‘just keep going.’ He’s staying hot and he got us going today.”
That jump start helped lead to a 4-0 first, after Manns singled and Sam Barnett, the courtesy runner running for Manns, scored on a Brody Seabolt sacrifice fly and two more runners scored on a throwing error by Bluefield.
“We played yesterday, and Caleb (Fuller) hit the wall with a double and we put up two runs,” Redmond said. “Momentum was big for them today. They put up four runs in the first inning and that’s hard (to recover from) especially with Manns throwing.”
Adam Richmond singled and scored Aiden Calvert, who was 2-for-2 in the game in the No. 9 spot in the order, and Meadows, both of whom had singled, to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead in the second inning.
Four more runs in the third made it 10-0 and gave Shady the runs to make the game a five-inning affair and get out of the arctic conditions in Beckley.
Shady has been red-hot this week, going 4-0, outscoring the opposition 55-6 and hitting .398 as a team in the four victories.
The bottom part of the Shady Spring order has been playing its part during the Tigers’ win streak.
“I’ve been moving guys around,” Meadows said.
“The guys are executing and they’re playing team baseball and it’s fun. It takes a lot of pressure off me. I don’t have to call a lot of small ball and do some stuff like that when they are hitting the baseball. It’s fun for me.”
Calvert had a triple, two runs and a run batted in, Seabolt was 1-for-2 with a run and two runs batted in and Tyler Reed had a hit in that bottom part of the order.
Bluefield (5-6) will be at Westside Monday at 5:30 p.m. Shady Spring (9-1) will head to Myrtle Beach to play in the Mingo Bay Classic. They face Georgetown (S.C.) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. They also face GCA out of Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday (2:30 p.m.) and Martinsburg Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
B 000 00 — 0 1 2
SS 424 1x — 11 9 1
Pitching – B: Davis Rockness and Caleb Fuller. SS: Cam Manns and Tyler Reed. WP: Manns. LP: Rockness. Hitting –B: Garrett Hicks 1-2. SS: Jake Meadows 2-3 (3b, 2 runs, 2 rbis), Cam Manns 2-3, Sam Barnett (2 runs), Adam Richmond 1-2 (run, 2 rbis), Parker Brown (2 runs), Brody Seabolt 1-2 (run, 2 rbis), Tyler Reed 1-3 (rbi), Cash McCall (run), Aiden Calvert 2-2 (3b, 2 runs, rbi).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.