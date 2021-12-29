Cam Manns wore the satisfied look of a guy who needed a big game like nobody’s business and got just that.
“I’m back,” he said.
Just 24 hours after scoring two points and grabbing nary a rebound, Manns exploded for a career-best 22 points and had a team-high six rebounds as the Tigers took out Huntington St. Joe’s 88-53 Wednesday night in the championship of the LG Battle for the Armory Burger King bracket.
The 6-4 junior said he felt he owed it to his team after a scoring swoon over the past four games left him questioning his own play. He needed a confidence booster and Wednesday he saw opportunity to springboard into the new year with his first shot, a 3 after coming off the bench midway through the first quarter.
He never really stopped after that.
“Most definitely,” he of needing the booster. “I’ve had four or five games of maybe two points. Tonight is a big confidence booster for me and I think I’m back.”
Manns said he not only felt the challenge of the coaching staff but himself and he felt he owed his teammates.
“Not starting of course is a chip on your shoulder and I felt like I needed to go in and be an enforcer and I think I was,” Manns said. “I’m the back of my mind I was thinking that I had to step it up somehow, but I haven’t been able to do it. But tonight, I did.”
With Manns and Ammar Maxwell dropping everything they put up in the first half, Shady Spring took a 33-21 lead.
Manns and Maxwell combined to go 10-15 in the first half and 3 of 6 from 3-point range and they had 23 of the Tigers 33 points.
Maxwell, who has been red-hot for the Tigers, had 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting.
“We’re going to be tough to beat if Cam can do that every night and Ammar can do that,” coach Ronnie Olson said after the game. “We don’t need them to get 30 a night but if they chip in 10, 15 we are pretty much unbeatable the way that we rebound and defend at a high clip. There is no team I feel eel can score on us on a consistent basis in the half court and if we we’re going to be right there again at the end.”
Huntington St Joe, typically an excellent perimeter shooting team, was able to stay close by outrebounding Shady Spring 23-11 in the first 16 minutes.
For most of three quarters, Shady was able to get a good led, but St. Joe, a talented team of veteran players in key areas, including Jesse Muncy, a 1,000-point scorer at Tolsia before transferring to St. Joe’s, keep pushing back.
The Irish was able to cut the lead down to 39-32 early in the third but Shady responded with a 10-0 run paced by run-starting 3s by Maxwell and Cole Chapman.
In fact, Chapman, who had his second plus-20 game with 21, had the final seven on the run.
Again, the Irish cut into that lead, getting it to 58-50.
But a 3-point play by Cole Chapman and 3 by Manns bookended a 10-0 run right before the lights went out for St. Joe’s.
Up 72-53, with subs taking the reins, Shady Spring went on a 16-0 run to end the game.
When the game was in the balance, every run was met with an answer.
“You saw that in the third quarter,” Olson said. “I thought that run spoke volumes for our team. We’re still trying to find an identity. We’re not the same team as last year. They threw a couple of haymakers at us, cut it to (seven) and still we came back out. We just don’t blink. We had the intensity and never let up.”
The concern of the previous night to find a fourth and fifth scorer seemed to evaporate in the moment as Shady took what Olson said was the first of what he hoped would be four more trophies this season.
“Now we’re starting to play more guys and I love the camaraderie and the chemistry we’re starting to develop,” Olson said. “It’s the perfect time, right at Christmas and we have the whole season left in front of us.”
l l l
Cabell Midland used an 18-2 run in the third quarter to overcome Woodrow Wilson and win the consolation of the Burger King bracket of the Battle for the Armory Wednesday.
Cooper Gibson, who was 4 of 5 from 3-point range, bombarded Beckley with three 3s on the run, including back-to-back treys to start the run and Chandler Schmidt finished the fracas with seven straight points for the Knights.
Woodrow Wilson led 21-20 at the half, and was up 26-22 after Elijah Redfern, who had 15 for Woodrow before fouling out on a technical foul in the fourth quarter, when Cabell started what would be the decisive run.
The Flying Eagles were without Maddex McMillen, who suffered an ankle injury Tuesday night in a loss to Huntington St. Joe.
A night after being outrebounded by 20 in a loss to Shady Spring, Cabell Midland outrbounded Woodrow 32-21, led by seven from Kyle Frost off the bench.
Chandler Schmidt had 29 to lead the Knights. Gibson and Dom Schmidt had 12.
Freshman Brayden Hawthorne was a bright spot for the Flying Eagles, with his first double figure game (12) and he led the team in rebounds (5) and assists (4). Keynan Cook also had 12 for the Flying Eagles and Sam Peck added 10.
Woodrow Wilson (2-2)
Keynan Cook 5-8 1-2 12, Elijah Redfern 4-15 6-6 15, Braydon Hawthorne 4-11 1-1 12, Sam Peck 4-10 0-0 12, Mike Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Landyn Wolfe 1-2 0-0 2, Elijah Waller 0-1 0-0 0, MJ Staples 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Gravely 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-50 8-9 55
Cabell Midland
Cooper Gibson 405 0-0 12, Dominic Schmidt 5-13 2-3 12, Tevin Taylor 1-3 0-0 2, Chandler Schmidt 8-17 11-11 29, Jackson Fetty 4-6 0-0 8, Carson Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Cottrell 1-2 1-1 3, Kyle Frost 2-4 0-1 4, Eli Swann 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-50 14-16 70.
WW: 7 14 14 20 — 55
CM: 6 14 25 25 — 70
3-poimt goals – WW 7-23 (Cook 1-3, Redfern 1-5, Hawthorne 3-9, Peck 2-4, Wolfe 0-1, Waller 0-1). CM: 6-19 (Gibson 4-5, D. Schmidt 0-4, C. Schmidt 2-5, Fetty 0-2, Cottrell 0-1, Frost 0-2). Rebounds – WW: 21 (Cook 5, Hawthorne 5). CM 32 (Frost 7). Assists – WW: 13 (Hawthorne 4), CM: 9 (Frost 4). Total fouls – WW: 18, CM: 11 Fouled out – Redfern.
Huntington St. Joe
Caden Ehirim 2-7 0-0 4, Jayden Price 2-2 0-0 4, Jax Fortner 1-1 0-0 3, Jesse Muncy 7-21 3-4 19, Phillip Ignatiadis 2-5 0-1 4, David Cooney 0-0 0-0 0, Trey Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Zavion Johnson 8-16 0-0 19, Jayden Chen 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Woeffel 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS: 22-52 3-5 53.
Shady Spring (5-1)
Braden Chapman 3-10 2-2 8, Ammar Maxwell 8-13 1-3 19, Cole Chapman 8-12 3-3 21, Sam Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Jaedan Holstein 2-3 0-0 4, Ty Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Jalen Bailey 1-4 0-0 2, Ky Olson 2-4 0-0 4, Nathan Richmond 0-0 0-0 0, Cam Manns 8-14 2-2 22, Lattrell Hairston 3-4 0-0 6. TOTALS: 36-67 8-10 88.
SJ: 13 8 25 7 — 53
SS: 18 15 25 30 — 88
3-point goals – SJ: 6-27 (Ehirim 0-3, Fortner 1-1, Muncy 2-13, Ignatiadis 0-2, Johnson 3-8. SS: 8-23 (B. Chapman 0-5, Maxwell 2-5, C. Chapman 2-4, Jordan 0-1, Bailey 0-1, Olson 0-2, Manns 4-5). Rebounds SJ: 35 (Ignatiadis 9). SS: 28 (Manns 6). Assists – SJ: 8 (Muncy 3, Johnson 3), SS: 20 (B. Chapman 6). Total Fouls – SJ 11, SS: 11. Fouled out – None.