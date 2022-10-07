Shady Spring's Jalon Bailey is pushed out of bounds by Man's Jordan Adams during Friday's game at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Man gets going in second half to beat Shady (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto walked off the field Friday following his team’s 41-22 loss to Class A No. 10 Man at H.B. Thomas Field with his arm around senior running back Adam Richmond.
Richmond had run for 73 yards and all three of the Tigers’ touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.
Culicerto knows there will be better days for his program on the horizon, but he wanted to let Richmond know he appreciated his effort and that of the other seniors who stuck it out.
1 of 15
100722 shady mann 01.JPG
Shady Spring's Jalon Bailey is pushed out of bounds by Man's Jordan Adams during Friday's game at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 02.JPG
Shady Spring's James Sellards brought down by Man's Chris Isaacs during Friday's game at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 03.JPG
Shady Spring cheerleaders dance during Friday's game against Man High School at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 04.JPG
Shady Spring fans react during Friday's game against Man High School at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 05.JPG
Man's Jayden Brumfield runs for a touchdown while Shady Springs Gavin Davis tries to stop him during Friday's game at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
ARH 2.jpg
100722 shady mann 06.JPG
Shady Spring's James Sellards runs the ball during Friday's game against Man at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 07.JPG
Shady Spring fans react during Friday's game against Man High School at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 08.JPG
Shady Spring's Landon McCall tries to stop Man's Jayden Brumfield during Friday's game at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 09.JPG
Shady Spring fans react during Friday's game against Man High School at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 10.JPG
Shady Spring's Brady Green runs the ball during Friday's game against Man at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 11.JPG
Shady Spring's Adam Richmond is pushed out of bounds by Man's Dusten Baisden during Friday's game at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 12.JPG
Man's Jayden Brumfield runs runs the ball during Friday's game against Shady Spring at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
100722 shady mann 13.JPG
Shady Spring's band gets ready for half-time during Friday's game against Man High School at Shady Spring High School. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
ARH 3.jpg
“He’s doing a super job and I know it’s frustrating for him,” Culicerto said. “We’ve talked about it, the couple seniors I have who are playing. We have a young bunch, and we have to not get too down and lose our cool. We have a few seniors, and we wish we had more. But that group just didn’t pan out. It’s a shame but it happened. The ones that stuck it out have to go through the toughness of getting these young guys ready.”
Man had no such problems.
At least not after a spotty first half that saw the Hillbillies take a 14-7 lead at the half.
Quarterback Jacob Brumfield ran for three touchdowns and threw for another – having a hand in three of the four second-half touchdowns – as the Hillbillies improved to 6-1.
Brumfield had 102 yards rushing – one of two Man players with over 100 yards (Jordan Adams had 142 and a TD) as the Hillbillies rolled up 388 yards on the ground.
“He played really well,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “He has all season. He’s run the ball well. He got some throws in there when we needed them. He’s been a big offensive threat for us.”
Up 14-7, the Hillbillies got an offensive stop and went to work, Brumfield scoring on a 41-yard run to make it 21-7 midway through the third.
Shady’s Richmond, after a couple of personal fouls on Man late in the third, scored his second touchdown on a four-yard run to make it a one-score game.
But early in the fourth Brumfield looped a high arcing pass to Chris Isaacs for a score and then he added a 19-yard run to make it 35-14. Man elected to try an onside kick with 4:14 left and recovered, Adams scoring on a short run.
Richmond’s 37-yard run with 1:28 left finished the scoring.
“We knew it was going to be a long struggle this year,” Culicerto said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys. We look up and see somebody made a penalty or somebody made a mistake, and you’ll look and say, ‘Yep, he’s a 10th grader.' We’ve got a lot of 10th graders, some freshmen playing. You just have to stay with it and know they are going to get better. And they will. Over time they will.”
Culicerto said he was pleased with some aspects of the game.
“When you’ve got a record like this sometimes it’s easy to fold them up, but they are wanting to get better,” Culicerto said. “A good majority of these kids are back, and here is an opportunity.”
Jalon Bailey, who had three receptions coming into the game, had a breakout game with 10 receptions for 84 yards on 12 targets from quarterback Brady Green. A lot of that was in the screen game.
“Jalon is going to be special; we knew that coming in and we started him right off the bat,” Culicerto said. “I knew, I watched the kid since he was little. I knew he had talent, he’s a tough ball player and a football-smart kid. Brady’s seeing him and he’s getting him the ball.”
Green completed 15 of 23 passes for 161 yards.
“I thought he played his best game tonight,” Culicerto said. “He stepped up in the pocket. He did some things where he turned the corner on his progression for the better. He stepped up, ran the ball well, threw good balls. I thought he played an excellent game.”
For the Hillbillies, the task gets tougher when they go from one Raleigh County team to another next week, hosting Class AA No. 2 Independence.
“They may be the toughest team in double-A,” Arms said. “They are a bigger school, they have some tough kids, some good coaches, they play really well. We know it’s going to be a big task for us, but we are going to practice all week and try to get ready for them and see if we can’t give them a battle.”
Shady Spring (2-5) is at Mingo Central next Friday.
