Making good on a promise

This past week, my dog and I took a few days and carved out a hunting trip. With February sliding quickly toward March, I could see the glass running out of its sand on the season quickly. That’s the thing about hunting seasons – I feel a draw or urge toward being there on the opener as well the last day of the season.
In West Virginia, we are privileged with a squirrel season that is open for six months – September through February. Even with it being one of the longest open seasons on the books, I have no idea how time or gravity knows that I am getting older, it seems sometimes time simply flies by when you blink. This 2019-2020 season did just that. It snuck up on me in September and flew past me until I caught back up with it in the last week of the season.
Don’t get me wrong, I kept my promise to my dog and myself to carve out an afternoon or 12 to take the dog on a walk in the woods. Thanks to the mild winter and warmer temperatures, we had a good last three months of the season. We managed to add to the freezer in the basement dedicated to wild game quite nicely. But I hadn’t kept my promise to commit a couple of entire days to the sport and to man’s best friend.
So with the calendar getting ready to be flipped over to March, we loaded up and went on our multi-day adventure. Hunting late-winter squirrels is a different exercise than the breezy, light days of fall, with plenty of acorns and hickory nuts to go around. First off, most of the mast nuts are gone or slim pickings in the late-winter months. Secondly, the squirrels you happen to run into in the very lean woods are smart and very good at hiding both in the tree canopy and on the ground. Predators, both ground and air, have been watching them and waiting for a squirrel to slip up and provide them a hearty meal which comes in very handy in the cold winter months.
Often the habit the winter squirrels live is also different. The squirrels that were so prevalent and noisy while you were sitting in your treestand during early bow season, generally aren’t in the big open hardwoods anymore. They have migrated to thicker cover for protection and to be close to the first trees of the season to start the process of budding out. New, fresh tree buds are often the first available foods for the squirrel population. If you happen to look closely at the tips of the trees while you are driving down the interstate, you will start to notice some red starting to pop, showing the entire world that spring is coming.
It was exactly in that terrain of hardwoods transitioning into thicker, smaller trees that we started and ended our hunting adventure. With the season closing down to minutes, not days, we stretched our legs in the cool winter air and my promise was kept. We hunted right up to the end until the buzzer sounded, signaling the six-month rest until the season opens again. I can’t wait.