The Woodrow Wilson softball coaching job is staying in the family.
Tony Maiolo, who helped his sister Pam Davis throughout her seven seasons as the Flying Eagles’ head coach, was approved as her replacement Tuesday night during the Raleigh County Board Office’s biweekly meeting.
Davis resigned after holding the position since 2016.
Ed Mullins, who had assisted with Maiolo, is still on board. Also helping is Julie Agnor, the school’s head girls soccer coach.
Maiolo said that when he found out Davis was going to resign, he knew he had to step up.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” Maiolo said of his sister. “There was no way I wasn’t going to be there for those kids.”
Woodrow finished 2022 with a 19-4 record, its best in some time. The Flying Eagles finished one win away from a sectional championship, dropping the title game 1-0 to Greenbrier East.
They lose several players from that team, but do return sophomore pitcher Aubrey Smallwood. She was a second-team all-stater last spring.
“I’m excited about it,” Maiolo said. “We only have a small group coming back, but we have some good youth coming up. I’m excited about what they’re doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.