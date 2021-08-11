Lusk finally gives football a try

CLEAR FORK – Westside senior Noah Lusk hopes he has saved the best for last.
After three years of waiting to play football, three years of watching as a fan from the stands, Lusk knew time was running short on his dream to play high school football. So despite not suiting up in an organized game since he was 12 years old, and never pulling the trigger in his first three years at Westside, Lusk did something about it and now finds himself in a valued role of receiver.
It’s turned out to be impeccable timing.
Blessed with one of the top quarterbacks in Class AA in Jaxon Cogar, along with a veteran running back in Blake Goode, Westside needed receivers. Gone were the likes of Daniel Reed (12 receptions, 286 yards, 3 touchdowns), Ethan Blackburn (8-218-3) and Spencer Kenney (9-79-1). Those stats were put up in what ended as Westside’s Covid-interrupted 2-2 season.
The need to replace that trio was large, and Lusk will now fill a key role in coach Tyler Dunigan’s “Air Raid” offense.
If the Renegades' practices, and a 7-on-7 versus Man, are any indication, he is not only playing but is set to make an impact.
Lusk, a basketball player at Westside, had five receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns in that 7-on-7 at Man. Of course, 7-on-7s are designed to work on passing games, but Lusk showed he has a nose for the football.
He has been a pleasant surprise for Dunigan, a first-year head coach who had been the offensive coordinator at Westside.
“We didn’t really know how good he could be because he had never been out here before,” Dunigan said. “But we knew on that first day that he was going to be something special. He had good hands; he doesn’t drop balls. He is going to have a good season.”
Lusk said for three years he tried to play the role of Renegades football fan, cheering on his teammates.
“I went to all the home games usually, I didn’t go to all the road games,” Lusk said. “I came out and watched them. There were a lot of times I got out here and watched them and wished that I had played really bad.”
Lusk said he figured he would regret it if he did not give football a shot in what is his final year at the school.
"I talked to coach, and I talked to my friends, and they all wanted me come out and play,” Lusk said. “It was my senior year, so I was like, ‘I don’t have anything to lose,’ so I might as well do it because I’ve been wanting to do it since I got in high school.”
The need for receivers did not really play a role in him going out. He knows the shoes of the former receivers will be hard to fill. All three of the top receivers were athletic playmakers.
“I was going to come out anyway,” Lusk said. “With Ethan and those guys, it’s hard to fill their shoes, they did a pretty good job.”
Though learning the plays and the system would seem to be a problem, that hasn’t been the case. That’s because Lusk’s best ability was his availability in the offseason and the July practice period.
“A lot of that has to do with him being here every day in the offseason and also during the three-week (practice) period,” Dunigan said. “We were able to do a lot of our offensive install during that period and for a guy like Noah that was big.”
Lusk agreed.
“In basketball we run a lot of plays, we run a lot of plays and I’ve got a memory with it,” he said.
Lusk said the actual art of the catch took some getting used to once he hit the field.
“Getting used to deep balls, running under it and not just going up to get it. You have to learn how to run under that deep ball and catch it (in stride). It makes it a lot easier on you,” Lusk said.
Lusk said he didn’t expect immediate success.
“I expected to catch some balls, get some yards but I surprised myself,” he said.
Lusk is looking forward to a season with long-time classmates he now calls new teammates.
”I expect a lot of good things to come out of this team,” Lusk said. “We have a good quarterback, a good running back and a lot of good receivers. I expect to have a good year.”
He said being a receiver with Cogar at quarterback is “a lot of fun.”
“He can hit you about any time he wants to, you just have to be ready because he is going to throw you the ball if you are open.”
Westside will scrimmage Greenbrier West Saturday at 10 a.m. and the Renegades open the season at county rival Wyoming East Friday, Aug. 27.