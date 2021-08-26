Lumberjacks look to replace versatile Jantuah

The roster still isn’t numbers-laden, but third-year Richwood head coach Gary Roach thinks his team can be competitive in 2021.
Richwood had 25 players out during the preseason, which Roach says has been about the norm in the seven years he’s been involved with the program.
“I feel like they can (be competitive),” he said. “I’m optimistic every year, but when you get your whole starting line back, and multiple skill players back ...”
“We’ve got a tough schedule, but I don’t think it’s as tough as it has been in the past,” he added. “If we can stay healthy, I think we can have a successful season.
“So far, I like what we’ve seen.”
Richwood posted a 3-7 record in 2020.
“We were lucky to be able to play a full 10-game schedule,” said Roach. “I know a lot of teams (played) maybe 7-8 games, some teams 2-3-4 games.
“It’s not the record we wanted, but at least we got 10 games in for the seniors.”
Of those seniors, the Lumberjacks lost multi-talented quarterback Caleb Jantuah, who holds multiple school records and was a four-year starter. “He got a scholarship to go to West Virginia State to play there. Anytime you lose that kind of player, it’s going to be tough to replace.” Jantuah played in the North-South All-Star Classic over the summer after compiling prolific numbers on the ground and through the air during his Richwood career.
Richwood lost six seniors, including three four-year players, from the 2020 roster. Two others beside Jantuah who played their final high school game last fall were versatile Doye Ward, who “played everything, running back, O-line, fullback,” and Kaleb Greene, who was “a really good defensive player for us.”
Action in the trenches will be a key for the Lumberjacks this season.
“We’ve got all our O-linemen back, even the back-ups,” said Roach. “That’s always a good thing.”
Senior-wise, the most experienced returnees who will be looked to for leadership include Josh Hypes (OL/DL), Josh Landreth (OL/DL), Mason Campbell (WR/DB) and Tyler Workman (FB/OL/LB/DL), four players who have offered contributions for three years so far.
Hypes and Campbell were both sidelined due to injuries during the 2020 season but were expected to be medically cleared in the early stages of this season, Roach said.
Newcomers working hard on their own in the offseason to get better included Triston Miller (RB/LB, junior), Evan Bailey (OL/DL, junior) and Aaron Mann (OL/DL, sophomore). “Those three, you can tell their bodies are just different now,” said Roach.
Mann started as a freshman. Bailey and Miller are juniors who started as sophomores. Miller is expected to be one of the key contributors. He’s “built big, short, stocky and fast. He’ll get the bulk of the carries this year.”
Junior Cooper Donahue, a Class A all-stater in basketball who is a good overall athlete, is expected to handle the quarterback chores, Roach said. Up to this year, Donahue’s experience level behind center was “not a whole lot,” his coach admitted. “We put Jantuah out at receiver some and let (Donahue) throw it to him; that was a guaranteed completion.”
“Our question going in offensively was are we going to be able to pass the ball without Jantuah,” Roach continued. “Cooper, I think he finished the summer with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“A lot of times with Jantuah, we rolled him, but I think this year we might be able to let Coop stay in the pocket some, but he can roll, too. He’s built pretty big. He can run between the tackles, as well, if we need him to.
“And I feel like we’ve got a lot more depth at receiver than we’ve had since I’ve been here in seven years. They’re young, they’re all sophomores, but they all showed a lot of good things this summer.”
Of one of those receivers, sophomore Tyler Barnhouse, Roach said, “He tore it up this summer during 7-on-7.”
While Richwood didn’t experience any problems last year related to Covid-19, the Lumberjacks have already been quarantined for one practice in the preseason because of interaction at a 7-on-7, Roach said. By the time they found out, a week had transpired. “The next day, all took a rapid test, and all came back negative.
“If one of our guys tested positive, we would have had to forfeit our first Webster game, because we wouldn’t have had enough practices. It woke everybody up that anything can happen. Last year throughout we never had any scares. This year, we’ve already had a scare.”
Prior to the incident, only a handful of Richwood players had taken the Covid-19 vaccine, the coach said, but more decided to go that route after getting tested.
“We’re not pushing it (the vaccine) on them,” Roach explained. “We just told them if you have the vaccine, you don’t have to sit. Don’t let that be the only reason you get it, but ...”
The Lumberjacks are scheduled to open their season Aug. 27 at Webster County. The first home game is against Meadow Bridge on Sept. 3.
River View and Grafton, the latter a former scrimmage foe that was added to the regular season slate last year because of Covid, are new to the schedule. They replace Tolsia and Hundred.
