princeton — Oak Hill did about everything it needed to do against Princeton’s potent offensive weapons.
Except against Marquel Lowe.
And Lowe did everything he needed to do — which was pretty much everything — in a 42-28 victory over Oak Hill Friday night in a game that was delayed for 49 minutes by lightning in the area.
Lowe proved to be a little bit of lightning himself. The junior scored three touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass for a touchdown.
The loss spoiled a homecoming of sorts for Davon Marion, a Mount Hope native, who served as the defensive coordinator at Princeton for six years before taking the Oak Hill head coaching job.
There were 35 points scored in the first three quarters and 35 in the fourth quarter, but the key moment of the game came in the fourth with Princeton inside the shadow of its own goal line nursing a 21-14 lead.
That’s when the Tigers took a major gaffe and turned it into a big play, thanks to Lowe.
Quarterback Chance Barker pitched the ball to Lowe, who was immediately run down from behind by Jeremy Lewis in the end zone. As he was going down, Lowe pitched the ball forward to Dom Collins, who not only got out of the shadow of the goal line but got a first down at the 33.
They went on to score a key touchdown, as Barker found Mikey Diacomo from eight yards out to make it 28-14. And while things went sideways defensively after that with the teams scoring almost at will, Oak Hill would never get within 14.
“To be honest, it was instinct,” Lowe said of the play. “I’d rather get a flag than a safety and I saw (Collins) and tossed it to him and whatever happened there, I couldn’t get a safety on that and let them get the momentum back. And he made a big play.”
Oak Hill originally thought they had Lowe for that safety.
“They ruled it like a flea-flicker, because it was a backwards pass or backwards handoff, and then he’s allowed to throw it forward after that,” Marion said. “We thought he was right beside him when he gave it off. It’s a judgment call. Kudos to them. It worked and got them out of a jam. It’s a heads-up play. We had him but he made a better play. And that’s football.”
Lowe was all about big plays all night for the Tigers.
And he made Oak Hill pay time and time again for not capitalizing.
Oak Hill started the second half with a long drive that ate up 7:36 and got the Red Devils down to the eight with a chance to tie the game. They had a potential game-tying touchdown pass to David Spaulding called back for illegal motion.
On fourth-and-7 at the 8, Oak Hill quarterback Malachi Lewis was sacked by, who else, Lowe for a 12-yard loss.
It was a costly sack.
On the next play Lowe went 80 yards to make it 21-7.
“At the end of the day Davon Marion is a great defensive coach and they whipped us up front,” Princeton coach Keith Taylor said. “Fortunately, Marquel carried us offensively. We did not look good; we had a bunch of penalties. Congratulations to Oak Hill. A lot of times they wanted it more than we did.”
After Lowe’s long run, Oak Hill cut it to 21-14 with a 15-yard pass from Lewis to Spaulding.
That’s where it was when Lowe made his big pass from the end zone, giving him yardage in three categories —pass, rush and receiving.
Princeton ended that drive when Barker found Diacomo for one of his two touchdown passes.
Both teams scored two touchdowns each in the final 4:11 of action.
“I knew that was a good football team over there,” Marion said. “I wanted our team to show up and give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter. We had several drives inside the gold zone, inside the red zone that we squandered away. I told the guys whoever played the cleanest game in the second half would win. We either take this as a lesson and get better next week or we can let this snowball and ruin our season. I believe our guys will bounce back.”
Princeton QB Barker finished with 168 yards passing and three scores and he rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Oak Hill’s J.D. Mauritz had 16 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Neither team could stay out of its own way in the first half. Eleven penalties slowed the action to a near standstill at times.
But a big penalty in the second quarter helped Princeton mount a drive, culminating in a Barker 1-yard run, his first varsity touchdown.
His sixth touchdown pass was Lowe’s first big play and gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead just 1:05 into the game.
Oak Hill came back early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Mauritz.
Oak Hill has now lost six straight games to Princeton dating back to 2012. The Devils have lost 16 of the last 18 games and trail in the all-time series 27-41-2.
Oak Hill returns home to host Lincoln County next Friday, while Princeton remains at Hunnicutt Stadium to take on Pulaski, Va.
Oak Hill 0 7 7 14 — 28
Princeton 7 7 7 21 — 42
First quarter
P – Marqual Lowe 70 pass from Chance Barker (Saeed Aboulhosn), 10:55
Second quarter
OH – J.D. Mauritz 1 run (Jackson Pino kick). 9:33
P – Barker 1 run (Aboulhosn), 4:29
Third quarter
P – Lowe 80 run (Aboulhosn kick), 4:09
OH – David Spaulding 15 pass (Pino kick), 1:40
Fourth quarter
P – Mikey Diacomo 8 pass from Barker (Aboulhosn kick), 8:43
P – Diacomo 17 pass from Barker (Aboulhson kick), 4:11
OH – Malachi Lewis 1 run (Pino kick), 2:54
P – Lowe 12 run (Aboulhosn kick), 1:26
OH – Mauritz 21 run (Pino kick), 1:01
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing – OH: Mauritz 16-105-2, M. Lewis 18-87-1, James Green 5-24, Tyler Ashemore 5-19, David Spaulding 1-1. Prin: Chance Barker 8-78-1, Diacomo 1-(-1), Lowe 12-145-2, Bradley Mossor 3-2, Kalum Kiser 1-35. Team 1(-10)
Passing – OH: M. Lewis 13-34-0-124-1 Prin: Chance Barker 10-13-1-168-3, Lowe 1-1-0-21-0
Receiving – OH: Armonyi Hicks 3-24, Spaulding 5-68-1, Elijah Gray 3-22, Mickey Spack 2-8. Prin: Lowe 1-70-1, Dom Collins 4-45, Diacomo 4-66-2, Mosser 2-5.
