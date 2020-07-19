Lovell stepping up for Shady

It was a challenge to keep up with the Lovell boys last spring.
Shady Spring had Justin Lovell, a top pitcher on a state tournament team, and his little brother Josh, an up-and-coming sophomore. Woodrow Wilson had catcher Jacob Lovell, who signed with Alice Lloyd College. Three strong players, same last name, same first initial.
Justin and Jacob graduated, leaving Josh ready to take his spot as one of the area’s top players. The coronavirus pandemic took care of that, of course, but now he’s making up for lost time.
Lovell had a perfect day at the plate as Shady Spring dismantled James Monroe 22-1 in four innings Saturday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The rising senior had a sacrifice fly as part of a 3-for-3 effort. He added a double and drove in four runs in pushing his summer average over .450.
“I was looking forward to being a leader for the team this (spring),” Lovell said. “Last year we got cut short in the state semifinal game (a loss to eventual champion Bridgeport). We were looking forward to this spring, coming back and going right back to where we were last year. Once you go to states like that, you have the mentality of going back every single year. I felt like my role on the team has really progressed since last year and that I could have led this team and done something really well.”
Lovell said a lack of competitive baseball led to him and the team getting off to a slow start this summer. Shady has won three straight games to improve to 4-3.
“We’re doing pretty good right now,” he said. “We had a slow start but I think we’re really getting things together. We couldn’t hit the ball very well at the beginning of the season but we’re starting to get it together now, as you can see.”
Shady batted around every inning and finished with 13 hits. All but one player scored at least one run.
Leadoff hitter Tyler Mackey scored four runs and Blake Hunt was 3-for-5 with a triple and RBI.
James Monroe also struggled with control on the mound. Three pitchers combined for 11 walks, and Adam Richmond was hit by a pitch four times.
Shady Spring starter David Young allowed two hits and an unearned run over four innings. He struck out four and walked two.
James Monroe avoided the shutout in the fourth when Cody Moore tripled to right center and scored on an error.
The league will continue Monday and through Aug. 6 with games at Epling Stadium and Warren Williams Stadium. The playoffs will begin Aug. 7.
“It’s been a really good opportunity,” Lovell said. “Tim Epling got this league together and I’m really happy he did that for us. It’s been a really good opportunity to get out here and play the game I love.”
Any 2020 senior baseball player who wants to play in the all-star game at Epling Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, or anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the game should call the West Virginia Miners office at 304-252-7233 to register.
Shady Spring 22, James Monroe 1, 4 innings
SS 486 1 22 13 1
JM 000 1 1 2 4
Pitching — SS: David Young and Hunter Ritchie; JM: Brendan Hale, Garrett Huffman (1), Harry Mohler (3) and Mike Frayley, Braydie Carr (3). Hitting — SS: Tyler Mackey 2-2 (4 runs), Alex Johnston (rbi, 3 runs), Blake Hunt 3-5 (3b, rbi), Tyler Read (rbi), Josh Loell 3-3 (2b, 4 rbi), Colten Tate (rbi), Ritchie (2 rbi), Cash McCall (rbi); JM: Cameron Glover 1-2, Cody Moore 1-2 (3b).