Let’s take a moment to relax and enjoy what turned out to be an ultimately successful season of Marshall football.
The Thundering Herd won nine games if you include Monday’s victory over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, finished third in the Sun Belt Conference East Division standings, scored wins over Appalachian State and James Madison – two programs MU feels destined to be rivals with for years to come – and oh yeah, knocked off a top-10 Notre Dame in South Bend. Not bad, right?
Did you take your moment? Are you relaxed yet? Good. Now let’s turn our attention to the future.
Marshall finds itself in a similar position to what it faced last offseason – specifically, the Thundering Herd does not have a quarterback on the roster it can trust to take the keys to the offense.
Head coach Charles Huff and his staff went shopping in the transfer portal last offseason and came up with Texas Tech’s Henry Colombi, who by all accounts is a good dude but on the field he just didn’t have it. He didn’t have it in his previous stops with the Red Raiders and Utah State, but at a place like Marshall and other Group of Five programs its easy to see a guy come in from a Power Five program and think he’ll kill it on this level. It doesn’t always work that way, and Colombi is a prime example of just that.
When that became apparent to the Thundering Herd staff, Cam Fancher got the nod. Fancher was very bad at times, then showed some steady improvement late in the season, but in Monday’s bowl game he was not good. Simple passes looked impossible and bad turnovers let the Huskies hang around much longer than they should have. As advanced statistics guru @statsowar put it on Twitter during the game, the Marshall offense was “an affront to taste and decency” on Monday against a pitiful defense from UConn, and a lot of that is on Fancher.
Can Fancher make the leap with another offseason under his belt? Sure, but would you be willing to bet your 2023 season on it? Could current true freshmen Cole Pennington or Chase Harrison step up and grab control of the job? Again, sure they could, but I wouldn’t bet the 2023 season on it, and I don’t think the Marshall coaching staff would either. You have to hit the portal and try not to miss again.
The Herd made it work in 2022 despite quarterback play that fell anywhere between “very bad” and “OK, I guess” thanks in large part to a running game that was among the best in the country paired with an elite defense. I don’t think you can count on that being the case again next season – not at the level they were at this season, at least.
Standout Florida State transfer running back Khalan Laborn has exhausted his eligibility, but Rasheen Ali – as of now at least – is due back. The offense line was problematic in 2022, but that group, for the most part, can come back and should be much better with another offseason to gel.
You also can’t undersell just how good or important the defense was for Marshall in 2022, and along with finding a quarterback locking up defensive coordinator Lance Guidry should the top priorities for Huff this offseason. The MU defense being so dominant hid a lot of the offensive flaws this season and the few times they let up even a little bit – at Bowling Green, at home against Louisiana, the first quarter against Coastal Carolina – the inability of the offense and quarterbacks to move the ball with any regularity was glaring.
I’ll stand down from my soap box now, but not before hollering “go find a decent quarterback in the portal and give Lance Guidry a big raise” into the microphone one last time.
• • •
Hats off to Dan D’Antoni and the Marshall men’s basketball team. The Thundering Herd is going into Sun Belt play at 11-2 and appears to be among the best team’s in the league, but there is certainly work still to be done.
I don’t think Marshall has to win the Sun Belt tournament and qualify for the NCAA tournament for this to be considered a successful season, but the Herd can’t backslide in conference play. Southern Miss, Louisiana, James Madison and Troy are all very good and if MU isn’t careful things can unravel against solid competition in the Sun Belt.
Taevion Kinsey is having an All-America type season so far, Andy Taylor appears to be making the leap to star status, Kam Curfman has been a great transfer addition and 7-foot freshman Micah Handlogten has provided a long missing presence in the paint. Like I said, lots of work to be done still but this Marshall team feels like it has the pieces to make some noise in March.
