Long will be in his element with Best Virginia

James Long will feel comfortable in just about every imaginable way Wednesday night when the Best Virginia WVU basketball alumni team plays the first of its two exhibition games.
The game will be played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, where Long has spent the last two seasons leading the men's basketball program at WVU Tech. And he, too, is a WVU basketball alum, so he will be surrounded by friends.
Wednesday's exhibition will tip off at 7 p.m., as will Friday's game in Wheeling. It's all done to help get the team prepared for the $1 million dollar The Basketball Tournament starting in less than two weeks.
"We've been practicing for a little while and the most important thing for me is being back with my peers and back with guys I grew up watching," Long said. "We don't get to see each other very often. Now we're all back together again, and spending time together is the most meaningful thing in regard to TBT in general.
"But also it's meaningful to give back to Beckley and to do something special to get the community involved and get the Mountaineers down in the southern part of the state. Hopefully we will have a good night and good interaction with the fans. I think it's going to be a very meaningful night for me and for Beckley."
Long will be joined on the coaching staff by WVU Sports Hall of Famer Da'Sean Butler and current Morgantown High School head coach Dave Tallman. Among the players are Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian, Tarik Phillip, Juwan Staten and John Flowers.
Coaching this team presents a contrast to coaching the college game, Long said.
"It's a lot different, for a lot of different reasons," he said. "If you look at the timeline, we only have 10 days (between the first exhibition and the first TBT game), so you don't get as much of a chance to have that daily dialogue of trying to put concepts in (and) trying to figure out each other. You've got to really choose what to put your stock in. What's the most important?"
Plus, each of the players has been guided by men more experienced than Long.
"At the end of the day, I have to understand that these guys have been around a lot better basketball minds than I am, at the professional level at times, and I am still learning a lot," he said. "But there's a good dynamic we have going on amongst us in terms of the relationships we've had and I think it makes sense that I'm going to feel comfortable, and they've done a good job of making me feel comfortable. It's just different with how we want to spend our time, and so we're using that efficiently."
Best Virginia will be facing a team put together by another WVU alumnus, Mullens native Herbie Brooks.
"I think there's going to be a West Virginia Tech (alumnus) or two, but it's just a lot of local Beckley guys, guys that played in college and may be playing professionally now," Long said. "Just some of the better players from the Beckley area."
The Basketball Tournament is billed as the highest-stakes basketball tournament in the world. On the line is a winner-take-all $1 million dollars. The tournament is made up of 64 teams playing in four regions — just like the NCAA Tournament.
The regions are Wichita, Columbus, Illinois and, of course, West Virginia. Best Virginia is the No. 2 seed in the West Virginia region and the Herd That Marshall alumni team is seeded third.
All West Virginia region games will be played July 17-21 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Herd That will take on No. 14 Team DRC July 17 at noon, then Best Virginia will play No. 15 WoCo Showtime at 2 p.m.
If Best Virginia and Herd That both win their first two games, they would play each other in the third round.
All region winners will move on to the championships in Dayton, Ohio.
Games will air on the ESPN networks.
TBT is home of the Elam Ending, which is designed to avoid deliberate fouls that mark the end of many basketball games. The game clock is shut off at the first dead ball with less than four minutes remaining. A target score is then determined by adding eight to the total of the team in the lead. For example, if a team is ahead 84-71, then the first team to 92 will win.
"The closer it gets, the more anxious I get," Long said. "We're all excited to get to competing together. It's like the NCAA Tournament without a regular season. It's win or go home.
"It's intriguing, too. The first game, you see who's on the team and you can look up what you want, but you really don't know much about them going into it. You don't know how well they play off each other. You don't know what they're going to run. You don't really know anything. You're going blind into a win-or-go-home situation, so we're just excited to get there and compete together."
Only general admission tickets remain for Wednesday. They are $25 each and can be purchased online at wvalumnigame.ticketleap.com/beckley2021.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber