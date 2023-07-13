Oak Hill’s rising senior linebacker Adam Long is a builder.
You ask him his favorite project and he doesn’t hesitate.
“The doghouse,” Long said. “It started with a piece of plywood. And we built it up. It was pretty good size, probably about 5x3. I had my dad with me (Oak Hill assistant coach Rob Long). He let me stand in. He let me drill a little bit. I was about 11 at the time. And that is when I genuinely thought, ‘Hey, I can probably do something with this.’ That’s when I fell in love with it.”
To this day the doghouse remains what Long calls the coolest project on which he has worked.
Now he is trying to help build a defense at Oak Hill this fall and he will be the leader of the show on that side. With the defensive-minded Davon Marion now at the helm as head coach, the defense will be a focal point early as the new offense takes shape early in the season.
Long said he figures to reprise his role as a middle linebacker, but he is versatile enough to move around if the need arises.
“Linebacker probably (is where he will line up, as he did last fall) but maybe even defensive end. More like a defensive specialist,” he said.
If you have a job to do, Long is one you can count on.
Job one for Long and company this season will be cutting down on the 21.9 points allowed last season during a 5-5 season which saw the Red Devils in the top 16 of the playoff ratings until the final week of the season, which ended with a tough 21-7 loss to rival Woodrow Wilson.
And he will be counted on heavily on the defensive side.
Marion said he likes him in his natural habitat.
“He’ll be in the same spot, middle linebacker,” Marion said. “He controls our front. Whenever we shift fronts, he gets them lined up. He’s a vocal leader. He’s been that since I got here (in March). And the defense will be his show. Middle linebacker is usually the voice of a defense, and he will be. He is eager to learn and that is what I’m big on. I’d rather have a kid that is going to give you their time and be a smart football player as opposed to the most athletic guy. He will be a senior who has been on the field and he will step up and lead this team and I think he has done that well.”
While undersized as a Class AAA school goes, Long said there are equalizers. One is a physical mentality. Another is homework.
“Film,” Long said. “Film really helps and we do that every single day. We go in for about an hour and we watch film. That’s a big part of it. Going over reading a defense. Formation recognition is big.”
He was a lineman on the offensive front last season, at guard, and he could end up there again. He also might move around on that side as well.
“That’s a good question,” Long said when asked about his offensive position. “Probably somewhere in the depth chart at running back, maybe even the line still. I’ve never really done it before, except in middle school when I talked coach into letting me run it a couple of times.”
Job one off the field is Long’s real job in Oak Hill, at Fayette Awning, and he gets up every day at 5 a.m. to start his day.
His favorite part of the job is picking up new things.
“It’s a great job,” Long said. “I thought I just about knew it all. But somebody will come in the store, ask for something, I might not even know what it is. I learn something every single day.”
He also enjoys the fact that his dad Rob has been a long-time mentor.
“Since I was 3 years old, he’s been on that sideline,” Long said. “You see a lot of people that it hurts them having a dad as a coach by putting them out there and expecting too much. I don’t feel like that. He pushes me, he stays on me like crazy, but he is trying to make me better.”
Oak Hill opens the season hosting Nicholas County on Friday, Aug. 25, at John P. Duda Stadium at 7 p.m.
