Long to coach Best Virginia at TBT

WVU Tech head coach James Long will serve as the head coach for Best Virginia for The Basketball Tournament 2021. Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman and former Best Virginia player Da’Sean Butler will serve as assistant coaches.
“I am beyond excited to be a part of Best Virginia,” Long said. “The experience in Richmond was something that brought a lot of excitement to Mountaineer Nation. We have all the pieces to compete for the TBT. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this team.”
Best Virginia is led by general manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. The team was forced to drop out of the 2020 tournament due to Covid-19 cases among the team, and the tournament’s enhanced safety protocols.
The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country — culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Dates, times and locations of this year’s tournament have not yet been announced.
Tallman was an assistant coach for the 2019 season, and was slated to serve on the 2020 team. Tallman has served as the head coach of Morgantown High School’s varsity basketball team since 2014.
Tallman led Morgantown to its first and only state championship in 2016 by going 27-0. The team is currently ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA.
Butler participated as a player in 2019 for the team in TBT. He currently serves as an assistant coach at Wheeling University.
Butler was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, after becoming the winningest player in West Virginia men’s basketball history with 107 wins over his four seasons at WVU (2006-10). The Newark, N.J., native played under former WVU coach John Beilein for one season and current head coach Bob Huggins for three.
At West Virginia, Butler helped led the Mountaineers to a NIT Championship (2007), Sweet 16 (2008), Big East Tournament Championship (2010) and a Final Four appearance (2010). Butler finished his career with the third-most points (2,095) in WVU men’s basketball history, behind Jerry West and Rod Hundley. Butler was named an All-American during his senior year in 2010.
