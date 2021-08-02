Long eliminated, Miners still have say in divisional race

This is not the way the West Virginia Miners wanted to figure into the playoff picture.
A month ago, it certainly didn't appear the Miners would be playing the proverbial spoiler role. They narrowly missed on an opportunity to clinch a Prospect League playoff spot in the season's first half, and there was no indication things would dive straight into the abyss as they have.
But the second half has indeed been a mess, and the Miners will miss out on the playoffs for the third straight summer (there was no 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic).
So when the Miners (8-21 second half, 23-34 overall) start a two-game home series against Chillicothe on Tuesday (6:35 p.m.) to wrap up the season, there is a big chance they are going to ruin the season for somebody.
Not to the extent of the Miners' season, of course.
They were not eliminated from the first half race until the day before the half ended and looked to have the roster necessary to make a July run. First baseman Pat Mills led the league in runs batted in and was second in homers, but his season came to an end July 2 when he injured an ankle at Johnstown.
That wasn't even the start. Outfielder Chris Iazetta and third baseman Mac Danford had already been lost to broken hands. First baseman/designated hitter Malik Williams later suffered the same fate.
Pitcher Hunter Youngblood is out with a shoulder injury. Second baseman Denver Blinn, who was right behind Mills in RBIs and still has enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title as of Monday, left after suffering a groin injury July 14.
One player returned home to his family. Another left for a bereavement issue. Pitcher Louis Lipthratt shut himself down at the request of his coach at Bethune-Cookman.
And so on and so on.
It hasn't been all bad. Catcher Straton Podaras signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Angels on July 17.
The roster with which the Miners will close the season bears almost zero resemblance to that of opening day. Only pitchers Austyn Coleman and Andrew Talkington, catcher Zachary Doss and infielder Andrew Patterson — a Greater Beckley Christian graduate — remain.
Left-handed pitcher Josh Zeboskey is still on the roster but has been battling elbow issues and has not pitched since July 13.
Chillicothe (17-12, 34-24) trails Johnstown by a half game for the Ohio River Valley Division's second half playoff spot with two games to play. The Paints are going to finish the year with the division's best overall record, but they lost the first half playoff spot to Champion City on a tiebreaker.
Johnstown, meanwhile, has been the surprise of the second half and unexpected challenger for the final playoff spot. The Mill Rats (16-10, 23-32), who will start a two-game series at Champion City on Tuesday, got off to a horrible start in their inaugural season in the Prospect League, victimized by a bullpen that led to the league's worst ERA.
The second half has been a different story. While the ERA is still a league-high 7.32, the bullpen has vastly improved and has not squandered leads handed to them by an offense that is tied with Chillicothe and Champion City with a .285 team batting average.
