Prep Baseball
Oak Hill 10, Beckley 0,
5 innings
Brad Lokant pitched a gem, striking out seven over five innings as Oak Hill defeated Beckley 10-0 Thursday in Beckley.
Zane Wolfe helped the Red dEvils at the plate, collecting three hits and scoring two runs.
B: 000 00x x — 0 1 4
OH: 006 22x x — 10 8 0
Pitching — B: T. Daniel and J. Farnsworth; OH: B. Lokant and T. Nelson. WP: Lokant, LP: Daniel. Hitting — B: D. Dickerson 1-2; OH: Z. Wolfe 3-3 (2B, RBI), J. Ward 1-3 (RBI), J. Mclain 1-3 (RBI), C. Roberts 2-3 (RBI), T. Rider 1-3.
James Monroe 11,
Greater Beckley Christian 10
lindside — James Monroe scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Greater Beckley Christian 11-10 Thursday night.
Luke Fraley was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in for the Mavericks, who overcame nine errors. Fraley was also the pitcher of record when the Mavs completed their comeback.
Brendan Hale also tripled and had two RBIs for James Monroe, which will host Independence today at 5:30 p.m.
GBC 110 142 1 — 10 9 6
JM 022 020 5 — 11 11 9
Pitching — GBC: H. Crist, C. Miller (3), R. Patterson (6) and Patterson, Miller (6); JM: A. Hazelwood, B. Sizemore (5), L. Fraley (6) and H. Belcher. WP: Fraley; LP: Patterson. Hitting — GBC: B. Mitchell 1-2, Patterson 1-3, W. Coraham 2-4 (rbi), E. Grubb 2-4 (rbi), Miller 1-4, A. Epling 2-4 (2 rbi); JM: Hazelwood (rbi), B. Hale 3-5 (3b, 2 rbi), J. Jones 1-2 (rbi), Belcher 3-4 (rbi), Fraley 2-3 (3b, 3 rbi), M. Stutts 1-2.
Softball
Late Wednesday
Independence 24,
PikeView 13, 5 innings
Gardner — Kaylen Parks collected five hits, smashing her 10th home run of the season as Independence defeated PikeView Wednesday night at PikeView.
Parks’ home run breaks the program’s single-season record which was set by Ashleigh Sexton in 2018.
Ally Hypes added three hits and batted in three runs in the win.
I: 336 57x x — 24 25 3
PV: 000 85x x — 13 12 6
Pitching — Delaney Buckland, Jayna Davis (3) and Kaylen Parks; PV: Dunford and M. Whittaker. WP: Buckland, LP: Dunford. Hitting _ I: Trista White 3-4 (3 RBI), Ally Hypes 3-6 (3 RBI), Kaylen Parks 5-5 (HR, 4 RBI), Sarah Bragg 1-2 (RBI), Alexis Phipps 1-2 (2 RBI), Kendall Martin 4-5 (3 RBI), Jayna Davis 3-4 (2 RBI), Destiny Blankenship 1-3, Skylar Wooten 1-2, Ella Morgan 3-3 2 RBI; PV: H. Brown 1-4 (2 RBI), C. Hale 3-4 (2 RBI), M. Whittaker 2-4 (RBI), M. Duckworth 3-3 (RBI), Dunford 2-3 (2 RBI), S. Wynes (2RBI)
Independence 18,
Beckley 1, 3 innings
Beckley made a quick trip to Independence Thursday, falling 18-1 in three innings in Coal City.’Ally Hypes collected three hits, blasting a home run and brining in four runs in the win.
Sarah Bragg also added 3 RBI in the win for Indy.
The Patriots improve to 11-8 and will travel to Liberty today.
B: 001 xxx x — 1 4 4
I: 10 8 x xxx x — 18 10 0
Pitching — B: Lilly and T. McDaniel; Buckalnd and Parks. WP: Buckland, LP: Parks. Hitting — B: N. Meade 1-2, B. Byrd 1-2, A. Mole 1-2, K. Byrd 1-1; I: Ally Hypes 3-3 (HR, 4 RBI), Kaylen Parks 2-2 (3 RBI), Sarah Bragg 1-2 (3 RBI), Kendall Martin 0-2 (2 RBI), Jayna Davis 1-1 (RBI), Chloe Hart 1-3 (2 RBI), Alyssa Daniels 1-2 (RBI)
Shady Spring 15,
Oak Hill 0, 3 innings
Olivia Barnett homered and drove in five runs to lead Shady Spring to a 15-0 win over Oak Hill in three innings.
Brooke Presley drove in three runs and Mallie Lawson doubled twice for the Tigers.
Paige Maynard allowed one hit while striking out seven and walking one for the win.
Shady (17-2) will visit PikeView today at 5:30 p.m., while Oak Hill visits Greenbrier East.
OH 000 — 0 1 0
SS 159 — 15 16 1
Pitching — OH: H. Byers; SS: P. Maynard and K. Waddell; WP: Maynard; LP: Byers. Hitting — OH: K. Pelkey 1-2; SS: B. Presley 3-3 (2b, 3 rbi), Maynard 2-3 (2 rbi), O. Barnett 3-3 (2b, hr, 5 rbi), H. Wood 2-3 (rbi), A. Lilly 2-3 (2b), A. Farruggia 1-2 (2 rbi), M. Lawson 2-3 (2 2b, 2 rbi), Waddell 1-1.