Adam Richmond, of Shady Spring, slides under the tag by Carson Kirk, of Logan, during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Logan lays Shady Spring's title hopes Lowe (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON – Logan coach Kevin Gertz isn’t advocating for putting junior Konnor Lowe in the transfer portal by any means, but he knows there might be a slightly higher calling for Lowe when he plays at Appalachian Power Park.
He has been a machine for the Wildcats at the site of the state tournament. A Doubles Machine.
And Lowe was up to his old tricks again in a 10-1 Class AA semifinal win against Shady Spring on Thursday. That win puts the Wildcats back in the state championship against Robert C. Byrd or Fairmont.
Adam Richmond, of Shady Spring, slides under the tag by Carson Kirk, of Logan, during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Tyler Mackey, of Shady Spring, reacts after hitting a triple in the first inning against Logan during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening.
Colten Tate, of Shady Spring, takes a swing against Logan during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening.
Colten Tate, of Shady Spring, right, goes after the ball as Aiden Slack, of Logan steals secong during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening.
Colten Tate, of Shady Spring, right, puts a tag on, Jared Burnette of Logan steals secong during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening.
Shady Spring coach argues a call with the umpire in game against Logan during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Colten Tate, of Shady Spring, tags Garrett Williamson, of Logan, out at second trying to steal during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening.
Logan fan Jaci Robinson cheering for her team in game against Shady Spring during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening.
Ryan Roberts, of Logan, reacts after hitting a double against Shady Spring during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Cameron Manns, of Shady Spring, takes a swing against Logan, during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Adam Richmon of Shady Spring, rounds second against Logan during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Jared Burnette, of Logan, lays down a bunt against Shady Spring during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Korbin Bostic, of Logan, right, celebrates with his team after hitting a homerun against Shady Spring during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Garrett Williamson, of Logan, celebrates after scoring a run against Shady Spring during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Shady Sprng lost to Logan during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1
Shady Spring lost to Logan during the Class AA state tournament game held at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston Thursday evening. Logan won 10-1. Joshua Lovell is pictured in the dougout
Lowe had two doubles and drove in five runs as the Wildcats, champions of Region 4, breezed past Shady Spring.
“Well, I’ll tell you what, the Dirty Birds (the Independent team that makes Power Park its home) need to sign that guy because I think he’s got seven doubles in three games here,” Gertz said. “Konnor can hit, he can really hit. We don’t hit him up (in the lineup). I like to hit him fourth, but as long as Konnor is on the team, he is the one guy I can outrun. So sometimes It holds things up, but he can swing it. He’s a doubles machine.”
He had a two-run double in the fourth giving Logan a 4-1 lead and he cleared the bases in the fifth with a three-run gap shot that for all intents and purposes put the game on ice.
Shady Spring starter Cam Manns didn’t pitch poorly in the start – his only two losses this year came to Logan – but he did throw a lot of pitches early – 55 in the first two innings, and he reached his pitch count after four innings.
“Cam, early, you could tell he wasn’t normal Cam, but he was finding a way to get out of jams,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “Cam is a gamer, and he was doing everything he could. When he ran out of pitches (after the fourth) we kind of ran out of gas. Alex’s (Johnston, who started the fifth) arm was hurting a little bit and they kind of hit him. It was one bad inning but my kids battled all the way to the end.”
A wild second inning seemed to be a harbinger of bad things to come, though it started out in Shady’s favor.
Aiden Slack had started the inning with a walk. That’s when the shenanigans started.
Slack stole second and the ball was thrown away, allowing Slack to get to third. Only, he was called out, the umpire ruling that Slack had committed runner interference at second base.
Logan then got a break when what looked like a dropped third strike with the subsequent throw to first by catcher Tyler Reed that would have ended the inning, was ruled a ball.
“The batter started running, so he thought it was a dropped third strike, so Tyler throws down there and we are out of the inning again,” Meadows said.
Instead of three outs, with two down the bottom of the order came through when Jared Burdette singled, went to second on a walk and eventually scored on a throwing error to tie the score.
Shady scored first, when Tyler Mackey, who was 3-for-4 in the game, tripled and then scored on an Alex Johnston groundout.
It was just a case of too much Logan, and it was in different spots.
After Logan took the lead in the third on a single by Jordan Roberts, Manns pitched out of further trouble with two strikeouts, as he did in the first to quell an early opportunity for the Wildcats.
Then Lowe went to work and after teammate Korbin Bostic took one over Power Park’s right field wall, Lowe had a bases-clearing double.
“Our plan was to attack the horses and I thought we did a pretty good job for the most part,” Meadows said. “The real difference was when they had two outs, they kept on hitting and scoring runs. When we got two outs, we really couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities that we had.”
Shady Spring finished the season with a 26-10 record.
A Class AA Region 3 team has not won a game at the state baseball tournament since 2016 when PikeView advanced to the state championship game, where it fell to Bridgeport. The last state champion from Region 3 was Wyoming East in 2012.
SS 100 000 0 - 1 5 1
L 011 260 x - 10 9 1
Battery – SS: Cam Manns, Alex Johnston (5), David Young (5) and Tyler Reed; L: Dawson Maynard, Chad Burnette (6) and Jake Ramsey. WP – Maynard (5.0IP , 3H 1R 1ER 3BB 7K). LP – Manns (4.0 IP, 6H 4R 4Er 7BB 7K). Hitting – SS: Jake Meadows 1-4, Tyler Mackey 3-4 (3b r), Alex Johnston (rbi), Evan Belcher 1-3. L: Korbin Bostic (hr, r, rbi), Dawson Maynard 2-3 (r rbi), Konnor Lowe 3-4 (2 2b, r, 5 rbi), Garrett Williamson 1-2 (2r), Ryan Robert (2b r rbi). Records: SS: 26-10, L: 27-9.