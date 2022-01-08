Logan dominates third quarter in win over Woodrow

Two major runs in the second half by Logan in their 64-46 victory over Woodrow Wilson paid huge dividends in the final game of the New River CTC Invitational Saturday.
The Class AAA Wildcats opened the second half with a 9-0 run and never looked back at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Garrett Williamson started a 9-0 run with a 3-point play to give Logan its first lead of the game, 25-0 and two minutes later, after a pair of Jaxon Cogar baskets it was 31-24.
Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern, 17 points, slowed the bleeding with a couple 3s around a 3 by Logan’s Aiden Slack, but the first run was a harbinger of things to come.
Locked and loaded Logan, up 34-30 after the second Redfern 3, then went on a 17-0 run to in essence put the game out of reach, 51-30.
Woodrow Wilson falls to 2-4 and has lost four straight in two tournaments.
Redfern was the only Flying Eagles player in double figures but Brandon Hawthorne, Isaiah Patterson and Zan Hill had eight each.
Scott Browning had 17 for Logan, Jackson Tackett 15, Garrett Williamson 14 and Cogar 10.
The Flying Eagles will travel to Oak Hill on Jan. 14.
Logan (5-0)
Jackson Tackett 5 5-6 15, Aiden Slack 2 1-2 6, Scott Browning 6 3-3 17, Jaxon Cogar 5 0-0 10, Garrett Williamson 5 2-2 14, Chance Maynard 1 0-2 2, TOTALS: 24 11-13 64
Woodrow Wilson (2-4)
Elijah Redfern 7 0-0 17, Brandon Hawthorne 2 2-2 8, Isaiah Patterson 4 0-0 8, Zan Hill 4 0-0 8, Sam Peck 2 0-0 5, MJ Staples 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 19 2-4 46
Logan 9 13 29 13 - 64
Woodrow Wilson 14 10 10 12 - 46
3-point field goals – L: 5 (Slack 1, Browning 2, Williamson 2). WW: 6 (Redfern 3, Hawthrone 2, Peck 1). Fouled out – None.