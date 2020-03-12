Local state tournament teams in holding pattern

The goal of walking through the back door at the Charleston Civic Center and savoring that moment is one teams dream of from the opening day of basketball practice.
Unfortunately for some area teams that may not come to fruition.
After the WVSSAC announced Thursday that it was suspending this week's girls state tournament and boys regionals as well as next week's boy's state tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak, state tournament teams that were staying in or near Charleston were instructed to head home for the weekend and wait for further word.
Area teams Summers County and Greenbrier East were scheduled to play their respective quarterfinal games in the Thursday evening session which was postponed before the conclusion of the morning session. Woodrow Wilson, which won its quarterfinal matchup with Morgantown Wednesday morning, was supposed to play Friday night for a berth in the Class AAA state title game. Now whether those games will ever be played is up in the air.
"From a selfish standpoint, we're disappointed," Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. "At the same time though it's out of our control and it's a matter of people's lives and safety. If that's what needs to happen to keep people safe, we'll put it in God's hands. We watched the press conference with Jim Justice and Mr. Dolan in our hotel room — the whole team, coaches and a few parents and we're all disappointed. We really want to play, especially for our seniors Liz Cadle and Victoria Staunton. It's a other situation where we have to face adversity and God has prepared us for this."
"We're extremely disappointed," Summers County head coach Chad Meador said. "We worked all season to get here. Our goal was to get here and win one and we were 32 minutes away from that. Skylar (Angell) and Cheyenne (Graham), our two seniors, I hate it for them and the six seniors from Pocahontas County. We played them in the regional the last two years and this was their chance to get up here and play on that floor. Region 3 had an opportunity to have four teams in the semifinal rounds between our game, Woodrow, Greenbrier East and PikeView. I hate it for everybody involved."
Though Meador, who also works for the Summers County Health Department, is hopeful the tournament is resumed, he's not optimistic.
"I think we definitely have to take this seriously," Meador said. "We talked about it at dinner and we just don't know what to say. We're just kind of on standby until a decision is made. I hope a decision is made in about 24 hours. It's just easier to say we are or we're not. I just don't care for waiting but I also know the WVSSAC is going to evaluate everything. Listen, we kind of thought the boys tournament might suffer next week but we thought the girls tournament would be alright. We were halfway up the interstate when I got the text the game was cancelled. It was deflating."
That sentiment extends to the players as well.
Taylor Isaac, a junior all-state guard for Summers, has been to the state tournament every year of her career, but that doesn't take the sting away.
"In all honesty it's heartbreaking," Isaac said. "It's more heartbreaking than a loss because you don't know the outcome. Not being able to step on that floor, my heart goes out to all those seniors because right now, that's taken away from them. When we were in our lobby earlier I overheard a coach from St. Marys say they just wanted to step on that floor."
Teams will still be allowed to practice while events are suspended, something Nabors and Co. plan to take advantage of.
"No doubt we'll be in the gym," Nabors said. "We're trying to stay focused for the time being so we're going to keep practicing until they tell us we can't. We're going to practice in the morning, but we're also going to stress to the girls to keep safe. We want them to wash their hands, try to avoid large groups of people and just take care of themselves in general."
The postponement's impact reaches beyond WVSSAC sanctioned basketball events. With AAU basketball tournaments around the corner, many set to start practice next week, players will be forced to make a decision for the time being as playing AAU during the high school season would make them ineligible. Isaac is amongst that demographic but has already made her decision.
"As of right now I'm postponing AAU," Isaac said. "It will hurt me in recruiting, but if there's a chance we get to play our state tournament game, I'm going to take it. My team here is important to me too and I don't want to lose that opportunity."
Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the WVSSAC, did tell the Register-Herald Friday that they would discuss how to handle AAU but he did not have the power to make that decision on his own.
Nabors, who coached AAU before taking the Woodrow job, hasn't discussed that possibility yet with his team or players that might be playing travel ball.
"We're just going to hope for a decision soon," Nabors said. "In the mean time we're just going to try to stay prepared. I've talked to a few parents about AAU, but we're trying to approach it as if the games will still be played and keeps our minds on that."
