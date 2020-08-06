Independence Middle football signups
Signups for Independence Middle School football will be Monday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in the school gym. Athletes will be fitted for helmets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Spirit pack orders will also be taken.
First-time players should bring birth certificates, and seventh grade students should bring their vaccination records. Those unable to attend Monday may sign up Aug. 11 or Aug. 12 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For more information, call 304-222-0271.
Pitching and catching clinic at Epling Stadium
There will be a pitching and catching clinic Saturday, Aug. 15, at Linda K. Epling Stadium. A clinic for players ages 12 and under will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and another for players ages 13-18 will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
All players should wear baseball pants and bring their own catching gear is available.
Cost of the clinic is $40. Checks should be made payable to WV Miners Baseball. Credit cards are also accepted.
To register or for more information, call 304-252-7322/