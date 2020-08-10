Independence Middle football signups
Signups for Independence Middle School football will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school gym. Athletes will be fitted for helmets. Spirit pack orders will also be taken.
First-time players should bring birth certificates, and seventh grade students should bring their vaccination records.
For more information, call 304-222-0271.
Shady Spring Middle football signups
Signups for Shady Spring Middle School signups will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, through Friday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. until noon at the gym entrance of the school. Players will need to provide a completed physical form, insurance information and updated shot records (seventh grade only).
Tryouts will be held Monday, Aug. 17, through Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 3-6 p.m. on the practice field at the school. Players will need a protective mask, cleats, T-shirt, shorts, socks and a pair of tennis shoes (in case of inclement weather) in order to participate.
Woodrow Wilson golf team meeting
A team meeting for anyone wanting to play golf at Woodrow Wilson will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Historic Black Knight. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Pitching and catching clinic at Epling Stadium
There will be a pitching and catching clinic Saturday, Aug. 15, at Linda K. Epling Stadium. A clinic for players ages 12 and under will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and another for players ages 13-18 will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
All players should wear baseball pants and bring their own catching gear is available.
Cost of the clinic is $40. Checks should be made payable to WV Miners Baseball. Credit cards are also accepted.
To register or for more information, call 304-252-7322.