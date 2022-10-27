Local runners to test themselves at state meet

Region 3 runners will take their best shot at the Cabell Midland High cross country course — and against their fellow competitors statewide — when the WVSSAC 2022 State Cross Country Championships unfold Saturday in Ona.
Among the local competitors will be both Nicholas County High teams in the Class AA division.
The NCHS girls, who placed second in the team race to champion Shady Spring in the Region 3 meet at Westside last Thursday, features the potent 1-2 punch of Natalie Barr and Haley Johnson.
Barr, a senior, won the region competition, touring the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 26.30 seconds. Johnson, a sophomore, followed in second in 21:09.60, and Shady Spring senior Charlotte McGinnis placed third in 21:11.60 to lead her squad to the team title.
"Obviously, Natalie has been our top runner," Nicholas County first-year coach Mark Braun said of Barr. "I think she's running better this year than last year."
Barr, who is a two-time defending Class AA state track and field champion in the 800-meter run, has had company in the front of the race pack this fall in, among others, teammate Johnson. "Natalie definitely responded to us pushing her and really did well (at Westside)," said Braun. He said Barr and Johnson have provided "mutual benefits" by pushing each other this season in races and in practice. "They're great friends," Braun said. "They get along. They just really push each other."
In an earlier chapter of the friendly competition, Barr (21 minutes, 21.13 seconds) was 13th and Johnson (21:29.43) was 14th in the state meet in 2021. Braun feels both are poised to make solid showings this weekend at Ona.
The Nicholas boys were led at the Region 3 meet by fifth place finisher Johnny Walkup and seventh place finisher Luke Barr. Both are sophomores, and they've been battling all season, Braun said. "They've been bouncing back and forth."
In that Class AA boys Region 3 meet last week, Shady Spring's Jaedan Holstein cruised to a 10-second win in 17:11.5, and teammate Jacob Dowdy, last year's state runner-up, was sixth overall as the Tigers placed a narrow second to winner PikeView, which was led by Braden Ward's third place effort.
The Woodrow Wilson boys and the Greenbrier East girls will lead the local Class AAA delegation on Saturday. The Flying Eagle boys, led by individual champion Aidan Kneeland, won their seventh region crown in eight years last Thursday at Fairlea, while the Greenbrier East girls, paced by individual runner-up Abigail Londeree, captured the region team championship for the first time since 2009.
Kneeland was ninth in the 2021 state meet as a freshman.
From Region 3 in the Class A ranks, Richwood's Baylee Jarrett, James Monroe's Katie Collins and Summers County's Sarah Turner are among the top girls qualifiers, while Richwood advanced as a team. On the boys side, Summers County's Dakota Pettry and James Monroe's Wyatt Lilly are among the top boys qualifiers.
Charleston Catholic won both single-A team trophies.
Meet times for the three-class competition Saturday will be as follows:
l 9 a.m. — AAA girls
l 9:45 a.m. — AAA boys
l 10:45 a.m. — AAA awards (gymnasium)
l 12 p.m. — A girls
l 12:45 p.m. — A boys
l 1:45 p.m. — A awards (gymnasium)
l 3 p.m. — AA girls
l 3:45 p.m. — AA boys
l 4:45 p.m. — AA awards (gymnasium)
Defending team champions from 2021 are as follows: Class AAA — University boys and Morgantown girls; Class AA — Winfield boys and girls; and Class A — Williamstown boys and Doddridge County girls.
Admission for the state meet will be $10 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/events/733150?schoolId=WVSSAC.
For more on the meet, visit wvssac.org, www.midlandrunning.com or www.runwv.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
