oak hill — Woodrow Wilson scored 11 runs over the final two innings to defeat Oak Hill 19-9 in six innings in softball action Tuesday evening.
The Red Devils were leading 9-8 before the Flying Eagle offense surged.
Woodrow had 18 hits, four from Aubrey Smallwood. Savannah Bragg drove in four runs and was 3-for-4, and Brooklyn Bird homered.
Freshman Jasmine Daubert was the pitcher of record when the Flying Eagles took the lead and picked up the win. Smallwood entered in relief to work the fifth and sixth innings and struck out all six batters she faced.
Haley Jones was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for Oak Hill. Bailey Willoughby was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.
Woodrow will host Greenbrier East Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Spartans will then visit Oak Hill on Thursday.
Wyoming East 21, Midland Trail 16
hico — Wyoming East scored 15 runs in the third inning and still had to hold off Midland Trail for a 21-16 victory.
The Warriors had 13 hits on the day, two of them doubles by Kayley Bane, who drove in four runs. Savannah Brehm also had two hits and four RBIs.
Carli Raye and Alivia Monroe drove in four apiece as well.
The Patriots were down 16-0 before starting to chip away, including four runs in the third and six in the sixth.
Madison Campbell was 4-for-5 for Midland Trail. Jenna Stonestreet and Katie Hawkins both had three RBIs.
Wyoming East will visit Independence Wednesday at 6 p.m. Trail will go to Tug Valley on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
Midland Trail 10, Liberty 0, 5 innings
Larry Bigham allowed one hit as Midland Trail defeated host Liberty 10-0.
Bigham struck out 14 and walked two.
Aaron Dempsey and Bigham drove in three runs and Cody Harrell was 2-for-2 with a double.
The Patriots (2-0) will host Summers County on Friday, while the Raiders visit Independence.
Hole-in-one
Terry Caperton recorded his first hole-in-one, acing the 153-yard No. 17 hole at Twin Falls State Park. He used a 7-wood.
Witnesses were Peaches Bane, Tommy Cook and Ron Gordon.
