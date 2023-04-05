Woodrow Wilson led 11-0 after the third inning and went on to beat Liberty 12-5 Wednesday in Glen Daniel.
The Flying Eagles scored eight runs in the second inning.
Natalia Meade was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and also scored three runs for Woodrow, which finished with 13 hits. Aubrey Smallwood also had a double and drove in four runs.
Jasmine Daubert and Katelyn Hamb both had two hits.
Daubert ran into trouble in the fifth after four solid innings but picked up the win on the mound. She allowed five hits and five runs — two earned — in 4.1 innings. She struck out two and walked two.
The Raiders staved off the mercy rule with four runs in the fourth.
Keandra Spurlock was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Josie Hartshorn also drove in two runs.
PREP BASEBALL
Independence 3, Princeton 1, 8 innings
princeton — After a scoreless seven innings, Independence scored three runs in the top of the eighth and defeated Princeton 3-1.
The Patriots won despite being outhit 8-3.
Zach Smith and Zach Helmick drove in runs.
Brayden Kiplinger got the win with 2.2 innings of relief. Starter Cole Cunningham went 5.1 innings of shutout ball, striking out seven and walking one.
Greenbrier East 8, Woodrow Wilson 7
fairlea — A back-and-forth game ended when Greenbrier East scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 8-7 win over Woodrow Wilson.
Ian Cline drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans and Ashton Cochran was 2-for-5.
Blake Stratton and Ty Evans both had two hits for the Flying Eagles. Connor Mollohan scored three runs.
