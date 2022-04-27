Woodrow Wilson 8, Greenbrier East 7
fairlea — Woodrow Wilson scored five runs in the seventh inning for an 8-7 comeback win over Greenbrier East.
Connor Mollohan was 3-for-4 with two doubles, the second of which drove in three runs to take the lead. Chase Tolliver and Daniel Dickenson each had an RBI apiece for the Flying Eagles.
Darris Boswell was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Gavin Bennett had two RBIs for Greenbrier East.
Woodrow Wilson (14-5) travels to James Monroe tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. Greenbrier East (10-12) travels to Princeton tomorrow at 7 p.m.
WW: 001 020 5 — 8 8 2
GE: 202 300 0 — 7 3 4
Pitching— WW: Logan Williams, Isaiah Patterson (5), Arrington Payne (6); GE: Jake Roshau, Darris Boswell (5), Henry Goodwin (6), Gavin Bennett (7). WP: Payne, LP: Goodwin. Hitting — WW: Connor Mollohan 3-4 (r, 2 2B, 3 RBI), Chase Tolliver 2-5 (r, RBI), Daniel Dickenson 3-3 (2B, RBI), Blake Stratton (r), Micah Clay (r), Logan Williams (r), Maddex Sims (r), Arrington Payne (RBI), Ty Evans (r, RBI), Andrew Lovell (r); GE: Darris Boswell 2-2 (2r, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Michael Cochran (r, RBI), Gavin Bennett 1-3 (2 RBI), Peyton Dehaven (r), Jake Roshau (r), Ian Cline (r), Isaiah Brooks (r).
Records: WW: (14-5), GE: (10-12).
Nicholas County 21, Greenbrier West 12
charmco — Nicholas County explodes for 11 runs in the third to defeat Greenbrier West 21-12 on Wednesday.
Kendall Giles was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and 4 RBIs and Caleb Burns had three RBIs for Nicholas County.
Cole Vandall was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Greenbrier West.
Nicholas County (8-11) hosts Greater Beckley Christian tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. Greenbrier West (10-4) hosts PikeView tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
NC: 42(11) 002 2 — 21 11 4
GW: 500 430 0 — 12 13 12
Pitching— NC: Ira Mylott, Caleb Burns (4), Zach Barker (5); GW: Dale Boone, C Vandall (3), R McClung (7). WP: Mylott, LP: Boone. Hitting — NC: Grayson Kesterson 2-5 (5r, RBI), Caleb Burns 1-5 (4r, 3 RBI), Kendall Giles 3-5 (2r, 2B, 4 RBI), JP Girod 1-4 (4r), Cole Brown 1-5 (r, RBI), Ira Mylott 1-2 (2r, RBI), Zach Barker 1-1 (2 RBI), Andrew Triplett (r, RBI), Levi Hellems 1-3 (r, RBI), Logan McClung (r); GW: Braydon McClung 2-4 (2r, RBI), Ethan Holliday 1-5 (3r, 2B, RBI), Dale Boone 2-5 (2r, 2B, 2 RBI), Chase McClung 3-4 (2r, RBI), Josh Jones 1-3 (r), Cole Vandall 2-4 (r, HR, 3 RBI), Colton Hamrick 1-4 (2B 2 RBI), Jayden Robinson (1-2 (r, 2B).
Records: NC: (8-11), GW: (10-4).
Oak HIll 13, Wyoming East 1,
5 innings
new richmond — Oak Hill scored three in the top of the first and never looked back, winning 13-1 in five innings.
Jayden McLain gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out six for Oak Hill. At the plate, Braxton Hall was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs and Connor Smith had a two-run double.
Jacob Howard was 1-for-2 with a double and Hayden Blankenship had an RBI single for Wyoming East.
Oak Hill (12-7) hosts Shady Spring tonight at 6 p.m. Wyoming East (9-7) hosts Westside Friday at 6 p.m.
OH: 311 35 — 13 12 0
WE: 000 10 — 1 3 1
Pitching— OH: Jayden McLain; WE: Chase Griffith, Caden Cook (4), Jacob Howard (5). WP: McLain, LP: Griffith. Hitting — OH: Zane Wolfe 2-3 (3r, RBI), Trenton Rider 1-1 (3r, 3B, RBI), Braxton Hall 2-4 (r, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Jayden McLain 3-4 (r, RBI), Jacob Ward 1-2 (r, 2B), Tyler Treadway (r), Connor Smith 1-1 (2B, 2 RBI), Jeremiah Mauritz (RBI), Connor Roberts (r), Cole Legg 2-3 (r, RBI); WE: Jacob Howard 1-2 (r, 2B), Hayden Blankenship 1-2 (RBI), Charlie Stewart 1-1.
Records: OH: (12-7), WE: (9-7).