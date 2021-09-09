Local roundup: Woodrow dominates sectional rival Princeton

Hayden Johnson had a hat trick and Carson Eckley scored two goals as Woodrow Wilson defeated Princeton 5-1 Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Eckley also had two assists for the Flying Eagles. Keeper Josh Farnsworth had a pair of saves.
Casey Geso scored Princeton’s lone goal. Ashton Burgess stopped six shots as Woodrow outshot the Tigers 11-3.
Woodrow (4-2) will visit Oak Hill Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Report scores, stats
to The Register-Herald
Area fall sports coaches are encouraged to report their results to The Register-Herald sports department.
This can be done by phone at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477, or via email to budy@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com or sports@register-herald.com.
Reports should include final score, pertinent stats with players’ first and last names, teams’ records and next opponents.
Kickoff time for Woodrow
Wilson game changed
Kickoff for Woodrow Wilson’s football game at Parkersburg South tonight has been changed to 8 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Updated local schedule
all games 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Friday, Sept. 10
Man at Westside
Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail
Oak Hill at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West
Robert C. Byrd at Greenbrier East
Woodrow Wilson at
Parkersburg South, 8 p.m.
Poca at Independence, ccd.
Van at Richwood, ppd.
Wyoming East at Nicholas County, moved to Sept. 24
Saturday, Sept. 11
PikeView at Liberty, ppd.
Summers County at Shady Spring, ppd.
PREP SOCCER
Boys Schedule
Sept. 11
Bridgeport at Greenbrier East, 2 p.m.
Ripley at Oak Hill, 1 p.m.
Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Girls Schedule
Sept. 10
Hedgesville at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11
Hedgesville at Greenbrier East, 10:30 a.m.
James Monroe at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County at Point Pleasant, TBA
Ripley at Oak Hill, 11 a.m.
Wheeling Park at Woodrow Wilson, 11 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Local Schedules
Sept. 11
Summers County, James Monroe, Westside at River View tournament, TBD
Greenbrier West at Rumble Between the Regions, Ravenswood, 10 a.m.
PREP GOLF
Local Scores
at Black Knight
Team scores
Woodrow Wilson 122, Shady Spring 124, Princeton 148
Low medalist: Tanner Vest, Shady Spring (37)
Individual scores
WW: Zan Hill 41, Tucker Lambert 43, Jon Thompson 45, Alley Denny 40, Andrew McKinney 48
SS: Tanner Vest 37, Zach Smith 47, Jordy Townley 44, Hayden Wood 45, Michael Canterbury 46
P: Virgil Ellison 43, Dylan Canterbury 51, Owen Bailey 54, Samvat Yedow 61, Zach Jenkins 56