Freshman Brilee Redden tossed a one-hitter and host Greenbrier West defeated Woodrow Wilson 8-0 in five innings Monday night in Charmco.
Redden struck out 12 and walked one in the shutout.
Emma Ames had a double and drove in three runs for the Cavaliers. Hannah Sweet was 2-for-3.
Natalia Meade had the only hit for Woodrow.
Greenbrier West (6-0) will host Nicholas County Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Flying Eagles (2-3) will visit Independence Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Woodrow girls finish
second at Ripley
The Woodrow Wilson girls track and field team scored 78 points to finish runner-up at the Ripley Viking Classic on Saturday.
The host Vikings won the event with 97 points.
The Flying Eagles had a pair of first place finishes.
The team of Somalia Nelson, Kyndall Ince, Cecilia Lindley and Elise Vredeveld won the 4x100 with a time of 53.75 seconds. Nelson also took first in the high jump with a height of 5 feet.
Bella Staples took second in the shot put with a heave of 33 feet, 3.75 inches. She was also fourth with a distance of 87 feet.
Ince was second in the long jump (15-2.5) and Nevaiah Simmons third (14-6.75).
Other top 10 finishes:
400 — Bria Donatelli, fifth, McKenzie Bragg, 10th; 4x800 — Lindley, Lauren Curtis, Hannah Keiling, Vredeveld, fourth; 100 hurdles — Mia Houck; 100 — Neveah Howard, fifth; 1,600 — Curtis, fourth, Keiling, ninth; 800 — Donatelli, fifth; 200 — Simmons, fourth, Ince, sixth; 4x400 — Vredeveld, Simmons, fourth; shot put — Leiloni Manns, sixth, Abigail Humphrey, ninth, Shaelyn Kade, 10th.
Both the girls and boys teams will compete in the Carlos Akers and Doc Hale Memorial Invitational Saturday at Cabell Midland.
Hunter Education
Courses
Hunter education courses will be offered in the area on the following dates:
March 31 (5-9 p.m.) and April 1 (5-9 p.m. and 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), DOH in Athens;
April 10-12 (6-9:30 p.m. each evening), James Chapel United Methodist Church in Clintonville;
April 14 (6-9 p.m.) and April 15 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Victory Independent Baptist Church, Victor;
April 18-20 (6-9:30 p.m.), Meadow Bridge High School.
PREP TENNIS
Local Results
Shady Spring vs. Wyoming East
Boys
Shady Spring 4, Wyoming East 3
Singles: Aaron Jarrell (WE) d. Jonas Masula 8-5; Ty Eller (WE) d. Noah Stafford 8-6; Brayden Jarrell (SS) won via forfeit; Maddox Clark (SS) won via forfeit
Doubles: Jarrell/Eller d. Masula/Stafford 9-7; Jarrell/Clark won via forfeit; Jackson McClain/Chandler Gibson (SS) won via forfeit
Girls
Shady Spring 7, Wyoming East 0
Singles: Haley Sweeney d. Taylor McKinney 8-4; Chloe Thompson d. Chloe Quesenberry 8-0; Kadence Stump d. Nina Blankenship 8-1; Brooke Davis d. LaShaya Brown 8-3
Doubles: Sweeney/Thompson d. McKinney/Quesenberry 8-0; Stump/Claire Wilson d. Blankenship/Brown 8-3; Josie Green/Davis d. Clarlee Comer/Kendra Bond 8-1
Woodrow Wilson vs. Oak Hill
Boys
Woodrow Wilson 7, Oak Hill 0
Singles: Ram Asaithambi d. Andrew Wingrove 8-0; Albert Simoncello d. Ayden Peters 8-0; Ethan Shepard d. Zai Knight 8-0; Issac Lawrence d. Jesus Castillo 8-1
Doubles: Asaithambi/Simoncello d. Wingrove/Knight 8-0; Shepard/Lawrence d. Peters/Castillo 8-0; Cam Johnson/Tyler Radford won via forfeit
Girls
Woodrow Wilson 6, Oak Hill 1
Singles: Abby Dillon (WW) d. Bethany Rosiek 8-0; Grace Logan (OH) d. Presley Jarrell 9-8 (tiebreaker not reported); Izzy Umberger (WW) d. Candice Davis 8-1; Dolya Hasan (WW) d. Gracie Littereal 8-0
Doubles: Dillon/Umberger d. Rosiek/Logan 8-2; Jarrell/Hasan d. Davis/C. Mills 8-0; D.J. Fragile/Onya Hasan d. Emily Smith/Payton Mahood 8-0
