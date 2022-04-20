Shady Spring 9, Tygarts Valley 0
MILL CREEK — Cameron Manns picked up his third win of the season, striking out nine while only allowing two hits in 3.1 IP to help lead Shady Spring in a 9-0 win over Tygarts Valley.
Manns also was 1-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBI. Adam Richmond was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Josh Lovell had a double with two RBIs for Shady Spring.
Shady Spring will travel to Elkins today at 5 p.m.
SS: 007 001 1 — 9 9 2
TV: 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Pitching— SS: Cameron Manns, Colten Tate (4), Tyler Reed (7); TV: Riley Tackett, Matt Pratt (3), Garrett Gibson (6). WP: Manns, LP: Tackett. Hitting — SS: Jacob Meadows 1-2, Walker Bowman 1-2 (2r, 2B), Alex Johnston 2-4 (r), Josh Lovell 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Evan Belcher (r), Tyler Mackey (2r), Aden Seabolt (r, RBI), Adam Richmond 2-3 (r, 2 2B, 3 RBI), Cameron Manns 1-4 (2 RBI), Tyler Reed 1-2, Colten Tate (r); TV: Garrett Gibson 1-2, Brandon Mahoney 1-2, Matt Pratt 1-3 (2B).
Records: TV: (11-3).
Greenbrier West 12, Liberty 1, 6 innings
Chase McClung was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and six RBIs to lead the Cavaliers in a 12-1 win over Liberty.
Braden McClung was 3-for-4 at the palte with three RBIs, Dale Boone had two RBIs and Tucker Gibson also batted in a run for West.
J. Pettrey had an RBI for Liberty.
Greenbrier West (8-2) travels to Moorefield Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Liberty travels to Independence today at 5 p.m.
GW: 330 303 — 12 10 2
L: 000 100 — 1 5 5
Pitching— GW: Tucker Gibson, Hayden Ridgeway (5); L: C. Gray, C. Williams (4), L Hall (6). WP: Gibson, LP: Gray. Hitting — GW: Braden McClung 3-4 (4r, 3 RBI), Ethan Holliday 1-4 (4r), Chase McClung 4-4 (3r, 2 2B, 6 RBI), Dale Boone 2-4 (2 RBI), Tucker Gibson (RBI); L: T. McGraw 1-3, L. Hall 1-3, T. Yearego 1-3 (r), J. Pettrey 2-3 (RBI).
Records: GW: (8-2).
Hurricane 10, Independence 1
HURRICANE — Independence fell 10-1 to Hurricane for its first loss of the season on Wednesday.
Carson Brown was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Clay Basham had two hits and Atticus Goodson was 1-for-3 for the Patriots.
Independence (11-1) hosts Liberty today at 5 p.m.
I: 100 000 0 — 1 5 0
H: 140 302 x — 10 13 0
Pitching— I: Tanner Sipes, Clay Basham (3), Atticus Goodson (6); H: Reece Sutphin, Bryson Rigney. WP: Sipes, LP: Sutphin. Hitting — I: Atticus Goodson 1-3, Elijah Farrington (r), Clay Basham 2-3, Carson Brown 2-3 (RBI); H: Ethan Spolarich 2-2 (4r, 2B), Brogan Brown 3-4 (r, 2 RBI), Damian Witty 1-3 (RBI), Dylan Bell 1-1 (r, RBI), Quarrier Phillips 3-4 (r, 4 RBI), Bryson Rigney 1-4, Luka Moore 2-4 (r, RBI), Owen Gress (r), Caden Dingess (r).
Records: I: (11-1),.
Midland Trail 7, Summers County 5
HICO — Midland Trail survived five runs in the sixth by Summers County to win 7-5 on Wednesday.
Larry Bigham went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and three RBIs and Griffin Boggs was 2-for-2 with a triple for Midland Trail. Sam Whittaker had a two-run double, Brandon Isaac batted in a run on a double and Peyton Miller had an RBI for Summers County
Midland Trail travels to Liberty Friday at 5 p.m. Summers County (2-10) travels to Wyoming East for a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. today.
SC: 000 005 0 — 5 4 4
MT: 202 111 x — 7 9 3
Pitching— SC: Sam Whittaker; MT: Larry Bigham, John Kincaid (4), A Dempsey (6). WP: Kincaid, LP: Whittaker. Hitting — SC: Ben Lane (r), Jacob Boone (r), Brandon Isaac 1-4 (r, 2B, RBI), Sam Whittaker 1-4 (r, 2B, 2 RBI), Alex Hudgins (r), Peyton Miller 1-2 (RBI), TJ Gill 1-3; MT: Cody Harrell 2-3 (2r), Aaron Dempsey (RBI), Griffin Boggs 2-2 (3r, 3B), Larry Bigham 2-2 (2B, 3 RBI), Alex Dempsey 1-3, W McGraw 1-3 (r), Gideon Bragg (r), D. Nottingham 1-3 (3B, RBI).
Records: SC: (2-10).