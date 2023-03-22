oak hill — A five-run fourth inning helped Oak Hill defeat Independence 6-4 Wednesday night.
The Red Devils managed just four hits but made the big inning stick. Leadoff hitter Cole Legg drove in two runs and scored twice.
Starter Aiden Smith worked 4 {#}1{&/num}/{&den}3{&/den} innings and got the win. Gabe Truman earned the save with 2 {#}2{&/num}/{&den}3{&/den} innings in relief, striking out seven and allowing one run on two hits.
Clay Basham, J.D. Monroe and James Williams all had doubles for the Patriots. Cole Cunningham had two RBIs.
Oak Hill will visit St. Albans Saturday at noon. The Patriots will host Nicholas County Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Liberty 10, Mount View 2, 5 innings
Liberty scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring an early end to its 10-2 win over Mount View.
McKinlea Hill started and went all five innings. She struck out eight and walked four while holding the Golden Knights to four hits. Hill, Alyson Griffith, Keandra Spurlock, Kacie Fraley and Karlie Osborne all had two hits for Liberty.
The Raiders (1-2) will visit Shady Spring Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
