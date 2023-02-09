Midland Trail jumped out to a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 55-24 win over Independence on Thursday.
Addison Isaacs was the top scorer with 21 points and Rumor Barnhouse added 16 for Midland Trail.
Harmony Mills scored 12 points to lead Independence.
Midland Trail (11-8) hosts Clay County Saturday at noon. Independence hosts Liberty Monday at 6 p.m.
Midland Trail
Addison Isaacs 21, Rumor Barnhouse 16, Brylee Stephenson 6, Jayla Barnhouse 5, Nevaeh Hall 4, Mia Nuckols 2, Saelyr Wilson 1
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Zeoy Bragg 3, Harmony Mills 12, Bailee Bolen 2, Bella Green 3, Alli Hypes 2
MT: 16 10 11 18 — 55
I: 6 4 5 9 — 24
3-point goals: MT: 1 (Isaacs); I: 3 (Bragg, Mills 2). Fouled out: none
Summers County 59,
Mercer Christian 34
princeton — Gracie Harvey scored 14 points in Class AA No. 3 Summers County’s 59-34 win at Mercer Christian.
Avery Lilly added 12 points and Sullivan Pivont 10 for the Bobcats, who will host top-ranked Mingo Central Saturday 5 p.m.
Mercer got 16 from Kayley Trump and 12 from Ella Boats.
Summers County
Liv Meador 2, Avery Lilly 12, Gracie Harvey 14, Abby Persinger 8, Sullivan Pivont 10, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyanne Smith 2, Kaylee Jones 9.
Mercer Christian
Karis Trump 5, Ella Botts 12, Kayley Trump 16, Abby Greer 1.
SC 15 10 16 18 — 59
MC 6 12 10 6 — 34
Three-point goals — SC: 6 (Lilly 2, Pivont 2, Jones 2); MC: 2 (Kar. Trump, Botts). Fouled out — none.
Meadow Bridge 51, Liberty 30
rainelle — Kierston Rozell had 14 points and Kaitlyn Cooper 10 as Meadow Bridge defeated Liberty 51-30.
Liberty got 14 from Kierston Miller.
Meadow Bridge (16-2) will host Man Friday at 7 p.m. at Rainelle Christian Academy. Liberty will visit Independence on Monday.
Liberty
Kierston Miller 14, Brooke Brown 4, Lexi Cozart 6, Chloe McGee 6.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Recihard 4, Sierra Simmons 2, Riley Roberts 8, Kierston Rozell 14, Kaitlyn Cooper 10, Lilyan Hayes 3, Makenzie Phillips 4, Keira Hanshew 6.
Three-point goals — L: 1 (Miller); MB: 3 (Rozell 2, Hayes). Fouled out — L: Cozart, Brown.
Boys
PikeView 65,
Nicholas County 54
gardner — David Thomas’ 17 points paced PikeView in a 65-54 win over Nicholas County.
Nathan Riffe added 15 and Braedon Harvey 14 for the Panthers (8-10).
Bryar Bailes led the Grizzlies with 13 points. Cole Brown had 12 and Ethan Collins 10.
Nicholas (9-8) will visit Braxton County on Wednesday.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 13, Trey Stump 2, Ethan Collins 10, Gage Groggs 2, Isaiah Miner 8, Jaxson Morriston 1, Austin Altizer 6.
PikeView
Peyton Greer 6, Drew Damewood 7, Nathan Riffe 15, Braedon Harvey 14, Brett Samasky 6, David Thomas 17.
NC 9 11 14 20 — 54
PV 18 24 8 15 — 65
Three-point goals — NC: 3 (Brown 2, Collins); PV: 4 (Riffe 2, Harvey 2). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 92,
Richwood 25
upper glade — Class A No. 2 Webster County led 44-16 at halftime and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 92-25 win over Richwood.
Zach McCourt had 16 points and five steals for the Highlanders, while Kyle McMillion finished with 10 points, five steals and five rebounds. Rayden Triplett scored 16 points, and he and Ashton Moll both had six assists.
Grant Russell led the Lumberjacks with seven points.
Webster (14-5) will host Braxton County on Monday. Richwood will host Man on Friday.
Richwood
Tyler Barnhouse 3, Grant Russell 7, Trea Trivolette 4, Dakota Oden 1, Aiden Miller 5, Adryan Frame 1, Christian Griffith 4.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 16, Logan Leichliter 7, Riley Clevenger 5, Kyle McMillion 10, Noah Miller 13, Peyton Amos 13, Ashton Moll 4, Zach McCourt 16, Andrew Hardway 8.
R 8 8 5 4 — 25
WC 18 26 19 29 — 92
Three-point goals — R: 3 (Russell, Miller, Griffith); WC: 7 (Triplett 2, Leichliter, Clevenger, Miller 2, Amos). Fouled out — R: Miller.
Greater Beckley Christian 81, Grace Christian 65
John Rose scored 31 points to lead Greater Beckley Christian in an 81-65 win over Grace Christian.
Aaron Hall added 19 points and Kash Hendrix and Averyk Woodson each scored 12 points apiece.
Jonathan Holderby had 26, David Wiebe added 13 and Caleb Romans tossed in 12 points for Grace Christian.
Greater Beckley Christian (7-10) travels to Montcalm tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Grace Christian
Luke Tanner 9, Caleb Romans 12, David Wiebe 13, Jonathan Holderby 26, Brady Johnston 5
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 31, Aaron Hall 19, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 12, Hunter Laxton 2, Averyk Woodson 12, Landon Rose 3
GC: 17 13 17 18 — 65
GBC: 14 24 19 24 — 81
3-point goals: GC: 10 (Tanner 2, Romans 4, Wiebe, Holderby 2, Johnston); GBC: 8 (J. Rose 4, Hendrix 2, Woodson, L. Rose). Fouled out: none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Independence 53, Bluefield 34
I: Iziah Gordon 20, Broc Johnson 14, Brock Green 10
B: Devin Totter 10
Independence is 15-3
Next: Raleigh County Tournament TBA
