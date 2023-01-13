sisterville — James Monroe outscored Tucker County 20-9 in he fourth quarter for a 63-54 win on Friday in the Tyler Consolidated tournament.
Eli Allen led all scoring in the contest with 32 points and Josh Burks added 12 for James Monroe.
Trevor Bonner led Tucker County with 20 points.
James Monroe (10-2) will continue play in the Tyler Consolidated tournament today.
James Monroe (10-2)
Jash Burks 12, Cooper Ridgeway 2, Eli Allen 32, Collin Fox 9, Owen Jackson 8
Tucker County
Maddox Anderson 2, Levi Bennett 2, Trevor Bonner 20, Owen Knotts 7, Ashton Lycliter 11, Aaron Qualtro 2, Ethan Rose 9, Garrett Wilfong 3
JM: 15 18 10 20 — 63
TC: 18 15 12 9 — 54
3-point goal: JM: 5 (Bonner 2, Rose 3); TC: . Fouled out: None
Victory Baptist 89,
Lewisburg Baptist 46
lewisburg — Victory Baptist raced out to a 46-25 lead by halftime and cruised to an 89-46 win over Lewisburg Baptist on Friday.
Ethan Hunt led four Saints players in double figures with 21. Micah Thomas was close behind with 20 and Noah Childers and Isaac Caraway each scored 12 apiece.
Austin Beane and Gabe Neal each scored eight points apiece to lead Lewisburg Baptist.
Victory Baptist (6-3) hosts Teays Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Victory Baptist (6-3)
Micah Thomas 20, Ethan Hunt 21, Noah Childers 12, Isaac Caraway 12, Landon Cormican 6, Gabe Childers 4, Grant Pauley 2, Chase Stevens 4, Joel McNeely 2, Owen Giles 4, Matt Belcher 2
Lewisburg Baptist
Austin Beane 8, Gabe Neal 8, Whitney Mabry 3, Elijah Brookman 3, Isaac Holliday 2, Isaac Jones 2, Trey Wiley 18, Tyler Wiley 2
VB: 25 21 27 16 — 89
LB: 14 11 16 5 — 46
3-point goal: 5 (Hunt 5); LB: 5 (Beane, Neal 2, Mabry, Tr. Wiley). Fouled out: None
Girls
Victory Baptist 60,
Lewisburg Baptist 56
lewisburg — Victory Baptist defeated Lewisburg Baptist 60-56 in overtime on Friday.
Evie Dillon scored 23 points, Landri Flohr added 15 and Molly Ward had 11 for Victory Baptist.
Mady Bruce led Lewisburg Baptist with 22 and Leah Comer scored 19.
Victory Baptist (4-3) travels to Elk Valley on Friday.
Victory Baptist (4-3)
Emma Brush 7, Evie Dillon 23, Molly Ward 11, Landri Flohr 15, Grace Ward 2, Jada O’Neal 2
Lewisburg Baptist
Mady Bruce 22, Lauren Beane 7, Leah Comer 19, Carlee Comer 3, Kennedy Bruce 5
VB: 7 16 13 9 15 — 60
LB: 8 7 20 10 11 — 56
3-point goals: VB: 4 (Brush, Flohr 3)l LB: 6 ( M. Bruce 4, Beane, L. Comer). Fouled out: Flohr (VB), Mady Bruce (LB), Lauren Beane (LB), Leah Comer (LB)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.