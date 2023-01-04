{p class=”p1”}Herbert Hoover 62, Nicholas County 55
{p class=”p2”}SUMMERSVILLE — Eli Robertson led Herbert Hoover with 27 points in a 62-55 win over Nicholas County on Wednesday.
{p class=”p2”}Sam Phillips also scored 15 points for Herbert Hoover.
{p class=”p2”}Briar Bailed led Nicholas County with 20 and Ethan Collins added 17.
{p class=”p2”}Herbert Hoover (4-5) hosts Sissonville Friday at 8 p.m. Nicholas County (2-4) hosts Liberty Friday at 7:30 p.m.
{p class=”p2”}Herbert Hoover (4-5)
{p class=”p2”}Donovan Brown 5, Camron Buckner 4, Jacob Burns 9, Dane Hatfield 2, Eli Robertson 27, Sam Phillips 15
{p class=”p2”}Nicholas County (2-4)
{p class=”p2”}Cole Brown 4, Briar Bailes 20, Trey Stump 7, Ethan Collins 17, Isaiah Minor 5, Jaxson Morristown 2
{p class=”p2”}HH:10 21 15 16 — 62
{p class=”p2”}NC: 12 4 14 25 — 55
{p class=”p2”}3-point goals: HH: 7 (Brown, Buckner, Robertson 3, Phillips 2); NC: 6 (Bailed 2, Stump, Collins 3). Fouled out: Hatfield (HH), Stump (NC).
Late Tuesday
Summers County 59, Greenbrier West 47
CHARMCO — Summers County led 26-15 at halftime and kept the distance for a 59-47 victory over Greenbrier West on Tuesday.
Gracie Harvey led the Bobcats with 16 points, Sullivan Pivont added 15 and Abby Persinger scored 12.
Preslee Treadway was the top scorer in the contest with 18 for Greenbrier West.
Summers County (8-2) hosts Nicholas County tonight at 7:30 p.m. Greenbrier West (7-2) will host River View Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Summers County (8-2)
Liv Meador 7, Avery Lilly 4, Gracie Harvey 16, Abby Persinger 12, Sullivan Pivot 15, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyenne Smith 3
Greenbrier West (7-2)
Meagan Poticher 4, Ava Burclay 12, Maddie Fields 7, Abigail Thomas 2, Preslee Treadway 18, Brilee Redden 3, Haylee Word 1
SC: 12 14 21 12 — 59
GW: 7 8 20 12 — 47
3-point goals: SC: 2 (Pivont 2); GW: 1 (Fields) . Fouled out: Meador (SC).
{p class=”p1”}Middle School basketball
{p class=”p2”}Mullens 44, Pineville 31
{p class=”p2”}P: Konnor Fox 18, Ashton Blankenship 9, Dylan Golden 2, Jaxon Walker 2
{p class=”p2”}M: Talon Mascara 21, Owen Biggs 16, Ryder Chapman 3, James Wood 3, Grayson Ashley 1
{p class=”p2”}Pineville (4-3) hosts Glen Morgan on Monday.
{p class=”p2”}JV
{p class=”p2”}Pineville 19, Mullens 12
{p class=”p2”}P: Cruze Cooper 4, Chris Hatfield 4, Peyton Peck 3, Jax Cook 2, Jake Stewart 2, Cameron Huffman 2, Eli Lester 2
{p class=”p2”}M: N. Shrewsbury 6, Ryder Chapman 2, J. Guy 2, C. Price 2
