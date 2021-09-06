Local roundup: Football game changes; area schedules; cross country results

The area prep football schedule has seen a few more Covid-related changes.
Liberty’s game against PikeView, originally scheduled for Friday, will now be played Saturday in Glen Daniel. Kickoff will be noon.
Meanwhile, a pair of Greenbrier West games have flip-flopped on the schedule.
The Cavaliers were set to host James Monroe this Friday night in their home debut. Instead, Pocahontas County will make the trip to Charmco.
The game against James Monroe will now be played Oct. 8 — the original date for Pocahontas County.
Kickoff for both games will be 7:30 p.m.
Report scores, stats
to The Register-Herald
Area fall sports coaches are encouraged to report their results to The Register-Herald sports department.
This can be done by phone at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477, or via email to budy@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com or sports@register-herald.com.
Reports should include final score, pertinent stats with players’ first and last names, teams’ records and next opponents.
MLB Youth
Baseball Camp
There will be an MLB youth baseball camp at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be two sessions each day.
Session one is for players 12-under (to 9 years old). Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the camp will run from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Session two is for players 18-under (to 13 years old). Registration will start at noon and the camp will run from 1-3:30 p.m.
Instructors for the camp will be former Cincinnati Red and two-time Prospect League Manager of the Year Steve Larkn, Kansas City Royals scout Rick Clendenin, former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher and WVU hitting coach Paul Ackerman, West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling and Miners assistant coach A.B. Brown.
Cost of the camp is $40 per day or $65 for both.
The camp will teach players how to prepare to get scouted and will cover pitching, hitting, infield/defensive play, outfield play, base running, catching and mental approach.
To register or for more information, please call 304-252-7233.
Rolling Thunder
Marshall Fundraiser
The Rolling Thunder Road Trip Marshall fundraiser, presented by MU Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club, will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, on the Grandview Christian Church picnic grounds. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m. and kickstands will go up at 2 p.m.
Cost is $25 for drivers/riders and $10 for passengers. This includes pre-ride snacks, T-shirt, meal, one ticket for each door prize and a grand prize. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
All proceeds go to support scholarships for students from Raleigh, Summers, Fayette and Wyoming counties.
To register before the event, visit https://forms.gle/pSwD8SGYUBbAYeat6.
Pickleball lessons
being offered
The City of Beckley will be sponsoring pickleball lessons at New River Park. People can sign up for individual lessons, or in small groups or even businesses.
Pickleball is one of the fastest, if not the fastest growing sport in the country. It is a combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis.
Lesson times can be arranged at a time that is convenient for the player.
To reserve a lesson or for more information, call 304-673-8390.
PREP FOOTBALL
Local Schedule
Friday, Sept. 10
all games 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Man at Westside
Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail
Wyoming East at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton
Poca at Independence, moved to Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West
Robert C. Byrd at Greenbrier East
Van at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg South
Saturday, Sept. 11
PikeView at Liberty, noon
Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.
PREP SOCCER
Boys Schedule
Sept. 7
Woodrow Wilson at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Shady Spring at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Nicholas County, 6 p.m.
James Monroe at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9
Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Webster County, 8 p.m.
Midland Trail at Braxton County, 8 p.m.
James Monroe at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
Bridgeport at Greenbrier East, 2 p.m.
Ripley at Oak Hill, 1 p.m.
Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Girls Schedule
Sept. 7
Greenbrier East at Princeton, 5 pm.
James Monroe at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m.
Williamstown at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Shady Spring at Capital, 7 p.m.
Cabell Midland at Woodrow Wilson, 6 p.m.
Sept. 9
James Monroe at Poca, 5:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Braxton County, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County at Webster County, 6 p.m.
Bluefield at Shady Spring, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 10
Hedgesville at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11
Hedgesville at Greenbrier East, 10:30 a.m.
James Monroe at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Midland Trail at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County at Point Pleasant, TBA
Ripley at Oak Hill, 11 a.m.
Wheeling Park at Woodrow Wilson, 11 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Local Schedules
Sept. 7
Greater Beckley Christian, PikeView at Nicholas County, 5 p.m.
Summers County at Richwood, 6 p.m.
Greenbrier West at James Monroe, 5 p.m.
Independence at Shady Spring, 6 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8
Nicholas County at Braxton County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 9
Greenbrier East at James Monroe, 6 p.m.
Summers County, River View at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County, Independence at Greenbrier West, 5:30 p.m.
Shady Spring, Greater Beckley Christian, Westside at PikeView, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
Summers County, James Monroe, Westside at River View tournament, TBD
Greenbrier West at Rumble Between the Regions, Ravenswood, 10 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival
Cabell Midland HS
Results provided by runwv.com
Class AAA Boys
Team scores
1. Wheeling Park 31; 2. Woodrow Wilson 73; 3. Hurricane 79; 4. Cabell Midland 87; 5. Parkersburg South 122; 6. Huntington 182; 7. St. Albans 206; 8. George Washington 232; 9. Ripley 238; 10. Lincoln County 259; 11. South Charleston 289
Individual finishers
Top 10
1. Ty Steorts (Hurr) 16:30.93; 2. Aaron Kidd (Hurr) 16:31.00; 3. Jonah Nizami (WP) 16:57.04; 4. Brady Miller (WP) 16:59.72; 5. Max Morgan (WP) 17:06.96; 6. Cooper Gibson (CM) 17:17.57; 7. Aiden Kneeland (WW) 17:19.00; 8. Tristan Blatt (CM) 17:25.63; 9. Redick Moore (WP) 17:30.39; 10. Ben Ashmore (WP) 17:34.60
Other local finishers
11. Brandon Canaday (WW) 17:49.80; 13. Josh Cormack (WW) 17:55.71; 19. Christian Saffouri (WW) 18:17.12; 23. Connor Cormack (WW) 18:26.35; 27. Robert Shirey (WW) 19:08.48; 28. Jonah Morgan (WW) 19:10.31
Class AAA Girls
Team scores
1. Hurricane 36; 2. Preston 62; 3. Ripley 71; 4. Cabell Midland 98; 5. Wheeling Park 128; 6. Parkersburg South 157; 7. Woodrow Wilson 165; 8. George Washington 190; 9. South Charleston 223
Local individual finishers
17. Lauren Curtis (WW) 22:14.85; 34. Ashton Evans (WW) 24:47.27; 36. Emma Adams (WW) 25:02.78; 48. Kyndall Ince (WW) 28:03.85; 50. Elise Vredeveld (WW) 28:15.86; 57. Jaiden Dodd (WW) 29:43.31; 59. Colette Lindley (WW) 30:43.77
Class AA-A Boys
Team scores
1. Winfield 35; 2. Boyd County (Ky.) 81; 3. Williamstown 91; 4. Fairmont Senior 111; 5. Shady Spring 111; 6. Nicholas County 207; 7. PikeView 249; 8. Wirt County 250; 9. Trinity Christian 261; 10. North Marion 278; 11. Doddridge County 281; 12. Charleston Catholic 311; 13. Wyoming East 323; 14. Herbert Hoover 329; 15. Ironton (Ohio) 378
Individual finishers
1. Matthew Scheneberg (Win) 16:08.82; 2. Brayden Marshall (Win) 16:29.52; 3. Jacob Dowdy (SS) 16:37.06; 4. JB Terrill (BC) 16:57.84; 5. Michael Cline (Wood County) 17:17.79; 6. Landon Brumfield (Poca) 17:27.97; 7. Trent Gola (DC) 17:32.86; 8. Jasper Brown (FS) 17:35.95; 9. Zach Cannon (Will) 17:40.78; 10. Justin Lipscomb (Win) 17:42.10
Other local finishers
14. Jaedan Holstein (SS) 18:09.61; 22. Sam Jordan (SS) 18:32.35; 23. Jacob Ellison (WE) 18:32.35; 33. Alex Irvin (NC) 18:55.47; 45. Eli Northrop (SS) 19:40.56; 46. Wesley Holcomb (NC) 19:41.09; 48. Johnny Walkup (NC) 19:44.53
Eli Jordan (SS) 19:52.30; Zane Carothers (SS) 20:42.70; Garett Hatcher (SS) 21:02.40; Luke Barr (NC) 21:13.11; Jordan Donaldson (NC) 21:18.87; Elijah Cameron (WE) 22:11.02; Iain Furman (WE) 27:23.77
Class AA-A Girls
Team scores
1. Doddridge County 54; 2. Williamstown 64; 3. St. Marys 100; 4. Winfield 109; 5. Boyd County (Ky.) 132; 6. North Marion 139; 7. Charleston Catholic 145; 8. Nicholas County 206; 9. Nitro 240; 10. PikeView 289; 11. Ironton 314
Local individual finishers
11. Natalie Barr (NC) 21:25.44; 27. Haley Johnson (NC) 22:34.71
Colleen Lookabill (Wyoming East) 24:38.13; Journey Whistoff (Shady Spring) 26:13.60; Kathleen Walkup (NC) 26:52.42; Catherine Jarosz (NC) 28:14.58; Mattea Huffman (SS) 28:58.56; Amy Vest (WE) 29:38.75; Alanis Crowder (NC) 31:50.98; Cameron Farley (SS) 32:41.26; Allison Fitzwater (SS) 33:04.75