The North-South All-Star Football Classic had a southern West Virginia flavor to it.
Oak Hill’s Leonard Farrow and Woodrow Wilson’s Maddex McMillen both scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter after the North Bears had pulled within a point of the lead and the South Cardinals won 30-13 Saturday at South Charleston High School’s Oakes Field.
Landyn Reppert (Bridgeport) scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it a 14-13 game.
About six minutes later, Farrow scored from seven yards out, followed by McMillen’s two-point conversion pass to Spring Valley’s Ty Bartrum to give the Cardinals a 22-13 lead with 5:52 to play.
The South put it away with less than two minutes left on McMillen’s 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal and Bartrum’s pass to Drew Clendenin (Buffalo).
Independence graduate Logan Phalin had given the South a 14-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 4:22 left in the first half.
The South held a slim 183-181 advantage in total yards. Farrow, the South MVP, was the game’s leading rusher with 44 yards on 11 carries.
McMillen completed 6 of 12 passes for 73 yards.
Liberty’s Logan Dodrill averaged 32.7 yards on three punts, including a long of 49 yards.
The South possessed the ball for nearly 29 minutes and converted all four of its fourth down attempts.
North Marion’s Brody Hall generated most of the Bears’ offense. He was 6-of-11 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown (to Grafton’s Kaden Delaney), and carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards.
