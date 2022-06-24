Three state tournament teams – including two that played in state championship games – highlight the field in the Tiger Shootout basketball event Tuesday at Shady Spring.
Several of the area’s best players will also be in action.
There is no admission for the shootout which begins at 9:30 a.m.in the school’s Dave Wills Gymnasium and the auxiliary gym.
Host Shady Spring played in the Class AAA state championship in March, falling to Fairmont Senior on a last second shot and the year before won the school’s first state championship.
Bluefield, a perennial state tournament qualifier, went all the way to the state title game – for the first time since winning the 2014 Class AA state championship game – and fell to Poca and two-time state player of the year Isaac McKneely.
Wyoming East also advanced to the state tournament, falling to Bluefield, a team it beat once in the regular season and in the section tournament. It was the first state tournament berth for the Warriors since 2017, coach Derek Brooks’ first season.
Shady Spring’s Chapman brothers – Braden and Cole Chapman - are two of the area’s top players. The Tigers Twin Terrors both averaged double figures last season and combined for 46 double figure games in 54 combined games. The duo scored in double figures in all six postseason games, and both are two-time first-team all-staters.
Braden was a runner-up in player of the year voting after averaging 16 points (66 3s) and he scored 65 points in the state tournament, 26 in the championship game including a drive that gave Shady the lead with seven seconds left. He has scored double figures in 14 straight games,
Cole averaged 14.1 points ((44 3s) and has a run of 12 straight double figure games. He is just over 100 points from 1,000.
Bluefield returns a multitude of talent from a team that went 21-6. Caleb Fuller averaged 19.1 points per game and is a returning all-state player.
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams is also a Division I soccer prospect. He averaged 12.5 points per game for the Spartans, 12-12 a year ago and a late George Washington basket from advancing to the state tournament. Seams scored double figures in 18 games bit his real skill is the ability to see the floor and get passes to teammates in spots where they can score.
Wyoming East Garrett Mitchell and Cole Lambert are the leading duo back from the Warriors team that played a tough schedule which resulted in several big wins, including going 2-2 against Bluefield. The 13-12 Warriors’ Mitchell is a prolific 3-point shooter and Lambert is quickly becoming a top point guard in Class AA play.
Additionally, Ammar Maxwell and Jaiden Holstein of Shady Spring are more than role players. Each can take over games. Maxwell, a rising junior, averaged 12.4 points last season and had 50 3s, scored in double figures in 19 games, including five of six postseason games. He had 16 in the state championship game.
Holstein averaged 11.3 points and nearly 10 rebounds as the Tigers resident big man. He a career-high 22 in a win over Wyoming East.
Independence, Oak Hill, PikeView and Westside will also be participating in the shootout.
Here is the schedule for the Tigers Shootout.
Dave Wills Gymnasium
9:30 a.m. – Bluefield vs. Shady Spring
10:15 a.m. – PikeView vs. Independence
11 a.m. – Bluefield vs. Westside
11:45a.m. – PikeView vs. Wyoming East
12:30 p.m. – Greenbrier East vs. Bluefield
1:15 p.m. – Westside vs. PikeView
2 p.m. – Independence vs. Wyoming East
Auxiliary gymnasium
9:30 a.m. – Westside vs. Greenbrier East
10:15 a.m. – Wyoming East vs. Oak Hill
11 a.m. – Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East
1:15 p.m. – Oak Hill vs. Shady Spring.