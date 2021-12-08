Accustomed to giving support and encouragement, several local cheerleading squads will seek some reciprocal backing from the crowd this Saturday, Dec. 11.
Region 3 champions Westside (Class AA) and Greenbrier West (A) qualified for the state cheer tournament during region qualifying in November, as did Region 3 runners-up Woodrow Wilson (AAA), Shady Spring (AA) and Midland Trail (A).
The WVSSAC State High School Cheerleading Championships will be staged beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center on the Marshall University campus in Huntington.
The Class A squads will cheer first, followed by AA then AAA. In each classification, Region 3 runners-up will be the sixth team to take the floor, and Region 3 champions will be the eighth and final competitor. George Washington won the triple-A Region 3 trophy.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students.
The recent championship was only the second region cheer title in Westside school history, with the first occurring in 2002, according to Renegades' head coach Kristy Fleenor.
She said her unit, like many sports teams throughout the state, wanted to use this season to help erase some of the memories from 2020-21, which was a "hard year" due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all of its attendant guidelines and repercussions. Fleenor, who is in her fifth year as head coach, said her girls entered this campaign with "a new attitude."
And, they responded in a big way during the Class AA Region 3 competition last month at Riverside High School.
"My girls far exceeded my expectations," Fleenor said. "They were determined to do their best."
The team's routine for the judges and the crowd featured "a lot of hard stunts and a lot of hard tumbling," Fleenor said. "We had zero deductions."
The Westside 10-member squad includes senior captain Alexis Cook, senior co-captain Amelia Muscari, fellow seniors Whittney Kirkendall and Aaliyah Dishmon, juniors Madilyn Clay and Arielle Lusk and sophomores Rylie Delong, Megan Brown, Hanna Evans and Jennah Workman.
"This is the smallest squad I've ever had," said Fleenor. "We picked the girls I felt like were ready.
"I don't regret having that small a squad."
She says she "absolutely" feels her team is capable of being in the running for a state championship this weekend in Huntington. She wants them to "do the best we can do and represent our county" and "have a good time and make the best memories." When hitting the Henderson Center floor for their routine, Fleenor said the goal is for the girls "to get a clean routine and make themselves proud."
Greenbrier West will also be among those seeking tournament glory this Saturday.
According to Shannon Gilkeson, who has coached the Cavaliers for all except two seasons since 2004, her Cavalier cheer teams captured previous region championships in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2016. The 2020 squad was region runners-up and advanced to the state event, as well.
The Cavaliers feature just seven competitors. One of those is the captain, Kaleen Fisher, who is the lone senior. Others competing are juniors Raelyn Palmer and Tania Redden, sophomore Lexxi Bragg and freshmen Gabbie Lilly, Skylar Cox and Olivia Gunnoe. Alternates are Rebekah Burke, Haylee Blair and Jacob Perkins.
On opting to go with the smaller roster, Gilkeson said, "We went with seven because we tried to maximize out our scoresheets (as best as they could)."
During their competition routines, teams with 13-member rosters are required to have three stunts with four competitors in the air at one point, teams of eight to 10 members feature just two stunt groups, and teams of seven have one stunt group and must have two in the air at one time, according to Gilkeson.
The squad alignment process has changed in recent years. "It made it a little more fair," said Gilkeson. With a smaller team, sometimes "The wow factor isn't there," but judges assess the cheerleaders on technical merit.
All of her seven girls tumble well, she said, and five will be graded for tumbling prowess during their routines.
"We'll be going up against some pretty good teams," said Gilkeson, who is assisted by her sister, Stephanie Lilly.
Gilkeson said her team has worked hard to get to this point. "We used all of our flex days and the three-week period," she said. "We've been doing it since June. We're excited."
