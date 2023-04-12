Bluefield broke open a one-run game with five in the sixth inning for a 7-4 victory over Oak Hill Wednesday night.
Hunter Harmon was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in for the Beavers. Davis Rockness and Garrett Hicks also had two hits.
Gabe Truman and Connor Smith both hit doubles for the Red Devils.
Independence 13, Concord Academy 1, 6 innings
Cole Cunningham threw six solid innings and Independence scored six runs in the third inning and five in the sixth for a 13-1 win over Concord Academy (N.C.) at the Mingo Bay Classic.
Clay Basham, J.D. Monroe (two hits) and Brayden Kiblinger all had two RBIs for the Patriots.
Cunningham went all six innings and allowed six hits while striking out six and walking two.
Vonn Pelow was 2-for-3 for the Eagles.
PREP SOFTBALL
Woodrow Wilson 5, Capital 1
Aubrey Smallwood struck out 19 in a complete game and Woodrow Wilson scored three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 5-1 win at Capital.
Smallwood held the Cougars to two hits and Capital’s run was unearned.
Smallwood was also 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Natalia Meade had a double and two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.