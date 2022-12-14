LIV Golf announced on Wednesday three new championship venues that will host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona (March 17-19), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (May 12-14), and The Greenbrier in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia (Aug. 4-6) will welcome many of the sport’s biggest stars in the groundbreaking LIV Golf League teeing off in 2023.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the LIV Golf League and looking forward to seeing the game's best players return to the Old White Course," said Jill Justice, D.O., President of The Greenbrier. "For more than a century, The Greenbrier has been at the forefront of golf in America, and LIV will provide another exciting chapter to the incomparable legacy of the sport at America's Resort."
“LIV Golf’s expansion to new U.S. markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”
Grounds passes for the Tucson, Tulsa and Greenbrier events are now available at LIVGolf.com, including special Early Birdie pricing for single-day passes and three-day passes, as well as opportunities to place a deposit for hospitality packages. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets now for LIV Golf’s festival-style three-day tournaments that feature shotgun starts, individual and team competitions, live music and fan activities for all ages.
LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field will feature many of the sport’s biggest names including major winners Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel. Final rosters for the LIV Golf League will be announced in 2023, when 12 established team franchises will compete in a global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.
The Old White is the signature course at The Greenbrier, one of America’s most prestigious and popular resorts. It’s also a familiar layout for many players, having hosted a professional event from 2010-19. Among the list of winners are current LIV Golf members Joaquin Niemann and Kevin Na. Named after the popular hotel on the grounds, The Old White was designed by Charles Blair Macdonald and opened for play in 1914 as The Greenbrier’s first 18-hole course. Macdonald, the father of American golf course architecture, modeled several holes from some of the most iconic courses in Scotland. The 8th hole was styled after the "Redan" at North Berwick, the 13th after the "Alps" at Prestwick and the 15th after the "Eden" at St. Andrews. His associate, Seth Raynor, assisted in the course construction and returned in the 1920s to oversee updates. The Old White was the home course of Sam Snead, who served as the golf professional and then golf professional emeritus for most of his life at The Greenbrier. For tickets and more information: LIVGolf.com/events/Greenbrier
Consistent with the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series, the LIV Golf League will showcase its innovative new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with each season culminating in a Team Championship finale. The full 2023 league schedule, to be announced over the coming weeks, will tee off from February to September and will not compete with the Majors, international team events or heritage events.
LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments, whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.
